Kriseman remains bullish on pier project despite costs and critics

ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Rick Kriseman, who has declared the long-delayed pier project will proceed in its entirety despite calls to scale it back, said Tuesday that time is a factor in his decision.

If the city doesn't build the over-water portion of the 26-acre Pier District now — as some have advocated — it could be difficult to do so later, he told the Tampa Bay Times editorial board.

"For permitting purposes, we're being grandfathered in," he said, adding that allowing federal and county permits to expire would make it harder to get those approvals later.

Further, the mayor said, the two sections of the Pier District project — the over-water portion and the approach linking the pier to downtown — are designed to work together. Dropping the over-water section would require redesigning the approach and delaying the project for another three to four years, he added.

The notion of scaling back the project or halting it altogether arose as costs for the now $66 million project crept up and elements had to be cut. Kriseman has said halting the project would cause legal problems and cost the city about $35 million "to not have a pier."

Instead, the mayor wants to boost the project's budget and enhance it with $14 million in tax increment financing funds set aside for a transportation hub that's no longer needed. The money is already available, he pointed out. Tax increment financing is a tool that lets cities make improvements in defined areas using revenues from future increases in property values.

"Since we have identified these funds . . . let us make it sing right from the beginning, louder than it would otherwise," Kriseman said of his plans. "It's taking something that is going to be good and making it even better."

The $14 million would buy playground equipment and improve a splash pad. It also would restore a "gateway" to the Pier District that was cut for costs, and allow for a new plaza with a large shaded area at the center of the new pier. The sum would also add a water recreation zone with a floating dock and a "kayak barn" with a viewing deck above that also had been cut for costs.

But even as he made the case for spending more money, the mayor said he would be proud to cut the ribbon for the Pier District as it's currently planned.

"All these enhancements, we don't have to do them," he said. "We'd have a great pier."

The mayor gave a schedule of what to expect in coming months. In May, he said, the pilings should begin to go in for the new pier.

To critics who question the need for a pier, he responded: "But you also don't need a performing arts center. You don't need a waterfront parks system. These to me are amenities that really differentiate cities. It separates what are good cities from what are great cities."

Kriseman also answered questions about the pier's proposed restaurants. One was originally proposed to be built near the St. Petersburg Museum of History. Another is being planned for the former Pelican parking lot on the south side of the pier and a third at the pier head. With Beach Drive restaurateurs objecting to what some viewed as unfair competition, the one near the museum was eliminated.

On Monday, the Waterfront Parks Foundation sent a letter to Kriseman and City Council members raising its objections to the Pelican parking lot restaurant.

"No matter how well-designed, a restaurant building on our parkland will be a major distraction, not an enhancement, to our magnificent park system," the letter said.

But on Tuesday, Kriseman said the restaurant was important and would provide family dining in an area where it's needed.

Contact Waveney Ann Moore at @wmoore@tampabay.com or (727) 892-2283. Follow @wmooretimes.