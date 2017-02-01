Largo may subsidize art to attract more murals

LARGO — It's painted on walls around St. Petersburg, displayed on boxes in Clearwater and the subject of online fundraising campaigns.

Public art is in, and Largo officials want more of it in their city. To catalyze the process, city commissioners are considering a grant program that would allocate city funds for wall murals and artwork to go on traffic control boxes, the metal structures next to traffic lights.

The mural program would work like this: An artist or business owner would apply for a grant, officials would assess whether the proposed art would meet a set of standards, then the city would pay back the applicant up to a certain amount — city staff floated $2,500 to commissioners during a workshop last month — for the cost of the mural.

With the grant for traffic control boxes the city would pay for vinyl sheets to wrap around the county-owned boxes. They could display art or maps for people walking around the city.

Assistant City Manager Mike Staffopoulos recommended both programs be implemented in the city's two community redevelopment districts, which are focused on West Bay Drive and Clearwater-Largo Road.

The mural program is partially modeled after Safety Harbor's, which has been in place since 2010, said community development director Marcie Stenmark. With that program, the city pays back a $1,000 flat fee per mural. It's one of several grants the city offers within the downtown Community Redevelopment Area that are funded through taxes collected within that area. The city also has a public art coordinator and committee that works to commission murals on city-owned buildings.

Since 2011, six grants have been awarded by the city. Picking grant recipients is a hands-off process, she said. City officials make sure the mural isn't a sign promoting a business and that it doesn't have anything inappropriate, such as profanity.

"As long as it's art and we have funding, then we don't have specific design parameters," Stenmark said.

Largo commissioners still have to work out some of the finer details, such as where the funding for the grants would come from and how the city would market it to artists and business owners. City staff will present more information at a commission meeting in February.

The city already has one mural off West Bay Drive and another in the works on the side of a business off Clearwater-Largo Road, both by the same artist. Tanya Pistillo, a Largo native, said businesses she's spoken with are generally on board with murals on their buildings — until they start to talk about the price tag.

Pistillo started a GoFundMe page to offset the cost, which for her, runs from about $500 to $1,000 per mural depending on the size, colors and level of detail. She recommended the city lower grant amounts from $2,500 to around $1,000 instead to leave money for more projects. But overall, she's excited the city is considering the program not only to continue her work but to rope in other artists.

One is Mason Schwacke, who lives in Largo and has worked on murals in Clearwater, Tampa and St. Petersburg. He said he's seen the difference it can make for a city, specifically St. Petersburg, which has become a destination for its murals scattered in and around the Central Avenue corridor. He'd be more likely work on projects in his own city if the program goes through, he said.

"I think it's primarily seen as like a luxury, but people don't understand the value it brings to a community," Schwacke, 27, said. "I think it gets overlooked a little too frequently."

Shane Wood, president and general manager of McGill Plumbing & Water Treatment near the corner of West Bay Drive and Missouri Avenue, sent an email to the commission in favor of both programs. He was already talking to Pistillo about painting a mural on the side of his building and will continue with it regardless in an effort to liven up the area his family has run the business in since the late 1960s.

"I've been here all my life, my family has been here all my life, and we'd like to see more activity in this area," he said.

At his business off Clearwater-Largo Road, Tony Coomar, vice president of Class Appliance Center, also said he likes the idea of more public art. But even with reimbursement, he said his business couldn't swing the cost.

"I wouldn't want to pay for it up-front," said Coomar, adding that his business struggles to compete with big box department stores. "Unfortunately, the economy is not great. Some things have to take priority."

