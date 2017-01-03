Largo officials roll out annexation strategy to fill holes in city boundary

LARGO — Looking at a map of the city, one comparison comes to mind:

Swiss cheese.

Dispersed throughout Largo are pockets of unincorporated Pinellas County almost or completely surrounded by properties inside city boundaries. Several areas have been filled through a mostly reactive approach. But with a new full-time position devoted to annexations, city officials have laid out a more proactive strategy to help Largo stretch contiguously from gulf to bay.

"It's time for us to say, 'okay, how do we go in and actively ask?'" said Teresa Brydon, economic development manager. "We've got a lot of things to offer them."

Annexation is a two-step process, Brydon said. First, the property owner must sign an annexation agreement, or a contract that says the individual wants to join the city. In return, the city will give them use of city services, including garbage pickup and access to recreation. Then, that annexation must go before city commissioners twice for a vote. Annexation can also happen through voter referendum.

Between 2010 and 2015, Largo has grown by 392 acres and about 1,125 people through annexation without having a much of a plan in place, adding roughly $58.2 million in taxable value to the city's tax base, Brydon said.

With the annexation strategy, the city will prioritize unincorporated pockets surrounded by Largo. There are currently 27 within the planning services area, with 10 being neighborhoods that range from 14 to 330 residential units.

There are several areas with property owners who have already signed annexation agreements. The key, Brydon said, will be building relationships with residents who haven't through visits to homes and neighborhood associations, handouts and other education efforts.

Brydon named several benefits to joining the city, including access to elected officials solely focused on Largo and consolidation of services such as trash, code enforcement and police that will make those services more efficient. And, for the city, more property means more taxable value.

One of the unincorporated areas that came up during a City Commission workshop was the Greater Ridgecrest neighborhood, which sits on the southwest side of Largo where Ulmerton Road curves into Walsingham Road. Pinellas County has poured millions of dollars into revitalizing the area, including infrastructure upgrades and affordable housing development, raising concerns with city officials over whether the county would cooperate with annexation efforts.

Renea Vincent, the county's division manager of community development and planning, said county officials wouldn't object to Largo's annexation efforts.

But some residents of the primarily black neighborhood said they would not be in favor of joining the city based partially on a distrust toward Largo government that goes back decades.

"The biggest part of it is that Ridgecrest has been predominantly African American," said Vernon Bryant, a board member of the Friends of Ridgecrest who has been involved in the community for almost 20 years. "That has not been a group that the city of Largo has served well."

The city has tried at least twice to annex the community, most recently in 2004 following accusations from the county that Largo officials were "cherry picking" the more affluent unincorporated areas. Residents overwhelmingly rejected the effort over concerns about the tax rate and whether the city would invest in the area as much as the county had.

Wanda McCawthan, president of Friends of Ridgecrest and a lifelong resident, echoed Bryant's concerns, although she emphasized that not all in the community feel the same way. She said she's heard stories of several residents who signed on to get city trash service not realizing the service was part of an annexation agreement to add them to the city.

"They might say they want to cooperate, we'll meet with you, see what we can work out," McCawthan said. "A lot of people aren't going to trust that."

Brydon said there were 236 annexation agreements in the Ridgecrest area, or about 38 percent of all parcels there. She said the current staff will work to understand the resident concerns before reaching out to the community, then educate them on Largo's services.

But, she said, "if there's not interest, we're not interested as well. We're not going to force people to be part of our community."

