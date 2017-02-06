Madeira Beach city manager gets big raise for doing 'outstanding job'

MADEIRA BEACH — The City Commission is so pleased with City Manager Shane Crawford that last month they gave him their highest rating, praise for doing an "outstanding job," and a substantial raise that lifts his salary to more than $157,000.

The $7,500 raise came despite complaints from a group of residents and a former commissioner who targeted him and the commission for supporting two major hotel projects that some fear will create traffic and other problems for the beach city.

Despite several lawsuits against the city and an ethics complaint against Crawford and a former commissioner, many other residents and business owners have voiced their strong support for both Crawford and the proposed hotel projects.

"Residents have told me he would rather see their taxes go up rather than not give Shane a raise," Commissioner Nancy Hodges said.

Crawford was hired in 2011 at an annual salary of $117,000.