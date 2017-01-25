Madeira Beach downtown developments downsized

MADEIRA BEACH — It is likely that several new hotels will open their doors here in a few years, but the path to that new development continues to be rocky.

A lawsuit challenging the city's rejection of a referendum petition, dismissed in court in November, has been reinstated and will go forward.

If the action is eventually successful, the city would be forced to hold a referendum allowing voters to decide the fate of two hotel developments.

Another lawsuit challenging the process by which the city's zoning codes were approved was dismissed in court.

In response to opposition, developers of the proposed Madeira Town Center, at the intersection of 150th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard, and the proposed Holiday Isle Marina, at the southwestern base of the Madeira Causeway bridge, are in the process of significantly downsizing the scope and density of their projects.

Whether those concessions will satisfy opponents is yet to be seen.

This month, the City Commission unanimously approved revisions to a development agreement to reduce the impact of the Madeira Town Center. A second required vote is scheduled for February.

The new agreement cuts the height of two hotels from 11 to eight stories, the number of hotel units from 250 to 168, and moved and reduced the height of two proposed condominiums from eight to six stories.

Madeira Way would be widened to reduce the "canyon effect" and some building setbacks would be increased.

A traffic engineer said the project's traffic impact would be reduced by about 24 percent.

The project, which architect Tim Clemmons says will "create more vitality and economic benefit for the city through the mixed use of condominiums, hotels, retail and a marina," would vastly change the character of the city's downtown core.

"We need to get this done," said Commissioner Terry Lister. "(The area) has been this way for 50 years and it's got to change."

Also in February, the city's Planning Commission is expected to review a similar reduction in scope for the 4.5-acre Holiday Isle Marina project. Final approval would require two votes by the City Commission.

The original plans called for two hotels, three condominium buildings, a restaurant with retail space and a marina. Building heights ranged up to nine stories over parking.

The revised plan calls for one hotel, one condominium-hotel, and a restaurant, in all totaling less than half the number of units originally proposed. Building heights were reduced from a maximum of 117 feet to 75 feet. The marina was largely unchanged.

The downsizing of both projects was done largely in response to strong opposition from some residents who are concerned about traffic impacts and the intensity of the developments.