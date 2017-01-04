Madeira Beach ferry struggles in early going

MADEIRA BEACH

Last fall a ferry service began here amid much fanfare.

The goal was to offer residents and visitors a new way of reaching restaurants, attractions and other destinations along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Today, the Tampa Bay Ferry & Taxi, based at John's Pass Village, has yet to attract many riders.

The ferry runs only three days a week, from 4 until 10 p.m. on Fridays, and from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Ridership is averaging about a half-dozen people a day. Some days, there are no riders.

On Thanksgiving weekend, ferry ridership jumped to 30-40 people. However, there was no similar spike over the Christmas and New Year's holidays, which ferry officials said tend to be slower for tourist activity.

"A lot of residents are testing it out as an activity for guests," said Capt. Cliff Conatser, one of several captains operating the ferry.

But, most days it is like a recent Saturday, when only two people rode the ferry: Annie and Barry Peebles, who recently moved to Palm Harbor from northern Mississippi.

"We found it on the Internet," Barry said. "We were just looking for something to do. It looked like fun."

Annie was an enthusiastic boat passenger.

"I am usually terrified of the water because I can't swim, but I love this," she said.

"It's going to take time for people to realize the benefits of waterborne transportation," said Capt. Mark Hubbard, whose Hubbard's Marina operates the ferry out of John's Pass Village. "It is frustrating that people don't understand yet how to use it."

The Peebleses boarded the ferry at the Middle Grounds Grill in Treasure Island, one of nine official stops on the ferry's route. Other stops include Gators Cafe & Saloon, also in Treasure Island; Jungle Prada Park near the Jungle Prada Tavern in St. Petersburg; the mainland McDonald's restaurant near the Courtyard Marriott Hotel; the Madeira Beach Recreation Center at Roc Park (usually when events are scheduled there); the Madeira Beach Marina, where the ferry is docked when not running; the Madeira Beach Elk's Lodge (again, when events are scheduled), the Madeira Beach Access at 135th Ave.; and Hubbard's Marina at 170 Boardwalk Place in John's Pass Village.

On the recommendation of the boat captain and his mate, Kirsten Smail, the Peebleses got off the ferry at John's Pass to have lunch. They planned to reboard the boat several hours later to return to their car in Treasure Island.

On a typical ferry ride, passengers get a waterside view of many of the homes along the waterway, as well as bird sanctuary mangrove islands, oyster beds, dolphins, and, of course, lots of pelicans who flock to John's Pass when fishing boats return with their catches.

"People really love it," said Smail. "Sometimes they bring their coolers with beer or wine and just enjoy hours of a really relaxing ride."

The ferry charges $19.50, a rate higher than other area ferries, but allows passengers to get on and off as many times as they want throughout the day. Lower rates are available for children, seniors and military or with a $49 three-day pass. Madeira Beach resident rates are lower, ranging from $5 to $24.

The city of Madeira Beach is supporting the service with a $25,000 annual subsidy, which covers part of its operating cost. The ferry boats — there are two, one in service, the other for charters and as a backup — cost Hubbard nearly $300,000.

Hubbard is trying to expand the ferry service by adding other stops, particularly in Treasure Island, where he is negotiating with City Manager Reid Silverboard.

At issue are state restrictions at some locations and the city's sign and parking regulations.

Silverboard said he is also concerned about handicapped accessibility and exactly how Hubbard plans to operate in the city.

"Conceptually, a water taxi is a great thing, but the devil is in the details," Silverboard said.

Hubbard admitted he is frustrated with Treasure Island officials and the slow support of the public ridership.

"It has been a challenge. We are trying to educate the public about the ferry service and its advantages," he said.

Water taxis and ferry services have been touted by Pinellas County since 2002 as a logical transportation alternative. Like Madeira Beach, several governments are subsidizing waterborne transportation.

In September, Forward Pinellas, the county's metropolitan planning agency, included waterborne transportation in the Tampa Bay area among its priority transportation projects.

A $1.4 million pilot program, the Cross-Bay Ferry, began connecting downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa on Nov. 1. One-way trips cost $10 for adults and $8 for children. Regular commuters can get discounted tickets. And riders can even bring their bicycles along.

In addition, Clearwater recently approved a $429,820 contract with Clearwater Ferry to shuttle people between the city's downtown to multiple stops on Clearwater Beach.

That ferry runs all week long and costs $4 for adults and $3 for seniors, military and beach employees. The goal is to reduce the number of cars on beach streets. Officials are also discussng expanding the service to connect to Dunedin and Belleair Bluffs.