National study: Tampa Bay region has 27th-largest undocumented immigrant population

A national study says the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area has the 27th-largest population of undocumented immigrants in the country.

The study, conducted by the Pew Research Center, found that the region was home to about 75,000 undocumented immigrants. In contrast, the total population of Tampa Bay's metro area is the 18th largest in the country.

The Pew analysis estimated 2.6 percent of Tampa Bay residents were undocumented immigrants, a third less than the national average of 3.5 percent.

The study relied on an analysis of federal data to figure out how many foreign-born residents were living in each region without legal authorization. Pew researchers found that six in 10 undocumented immigrants live in just 20 metropolitan areas across the country.

Just 36 percent of the total U.S. population lives in those metropolitan areas, which did not include Tampa Bay.

The disparate distribution of undocumented immigrant populations is on display in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach region, the seventh-largest region by total population, but with the fifth-largest population of undocumented immigrants. The area's 400,000-plus undocumented immigrants make up more than half of that estimated population in Florida.

The study's publication comes weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut off federal funding for "sanctuary" cities and counties that "willfully violate federal law in an attempt to shield aliens from removal from the United States."

Though the executive order did not name any particular jurisdictions, a 2015 report by the Center for Immigration Studies named Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando counties — which together make up the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area — as "sanctuary jurisdictions" that obstruct federal enforcement of immigration laws.

However, local law enforcement agencies disputed that report from a think tank that favors stricter immigration policies. Local agencies say they are cooperating with federal immigration authorities to notify and detain undocumented immigrants jailed for crimes.

Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday that he was confident Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly would not designate Pinellas a sanctuary county.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said last week in a blog post that his city would be a sanctuary from "harmful federal immigration laws." The mayor later clarified that his position was symbolic because the Sheriff's Office makes those decisions, not the city. Gualtieri criticized the mayor's statement, calling it misleading.