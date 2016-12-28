Nurse prepares for busy final year on City Council

ST. PETERSBURG — Karl Nurse knows how much time he has left on City Council, down to the day.

"Twelve months, nine days," Nurse said recently, unsolicited, when asked why he had been so busy recently.

In recent months, the term-limited council member has flooded council committees with ideas on sewer fixes and housing tweaks with more on the way for on the environment and job creation.

First appointed to council in May 2008, Nurse has never been shy at voicing his opinion or pushing his agenda, but his level of activity has ramped up in recent months with a raft of new business items.

"I'm trying to start conversations," Nurse said. "All of it won't get done in the next year but I want to leave something behind for others to chew on."

In a recent Housing Services committee meeting, Nurse unveiled four interrelated proposals to make it easier and cheaper to build new housing in Midtown.

When Nurse finished with his power point presentation — a dense collection of graphs, data-filled columns and zoning and design information — the city's planning and economic development director Dave Goodwin took a deep breath: "Where do we want to start" he said, rubbing his head.

Nurse's main point: existing zoning and design standards raise the cost of building a new home in Midtown by thousands of dollars compared to parts of the city that don't have traditional neighborhood design standards.

Expect more of the same in the months ahead as Nurse readies a slew of proposals, including one to require every business in the city to pay its workers a $10 an hour wage, gradually increasing it over time.

"Those are the steps you take, you begin raising those numbers, that's how you use city's financial leverage to begin to raise the standard of living," Nurse said.

Nurse counts council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman among his allies, hoping she will carry forward some of his ideas, especially those relating to poverty and economic development in Midtown and Childs Park.

Wheeler-Bowman said she plans to do just that, especially in his fight to revamp housing codes in those neighborhoods.

"We need to be able to lift some of those restrictions so that people can build," she said.

Wheeler-Bowman, who is black, said Nurse, who is white, has done a good job representing his district, one of two seats that had been traditionally held by black politicians.

Early on, his selection was criticized by some residents as taking power from the black community. Nurse has since won two elections without a serious challenge.

"I'm truly going to miss him on council," Wheeler-Bowman said. "I will gladly pick up the baton."

Some of his supporters have urged Nurse to run for mayor next year, challenging incumbent Mayor Rick Kriseman, but he ruled it out.

"I get asked to run for mayor every day and it's nice to be asked," Nurse said. "I came to this job married and I'm going to leave this job married."

The demanding duties of being mayor of Florida's fifth-largest city wouldn't be fair to his wife, Jody, said Nurse, 62.

He doesn't rule out a mayoral run "down the road."

In the meantime, Nurse plans to spend his last year trying to pass along his passions to a passel of hopefuls who want to replace him. So far, he's met with environmental activist James Scott, former state senate candidate and lawyer Augie Ribeiro, and millennial activists Corey Givens Jr. and Justin Bean.

Marlene Murray says Nurse will be missed.

Murray, the president of the Council of Neighborhood Associations, says she hasn't always agreed with Nurse (two examples: his support for regulating AirBnB and advertisements on bus shelters), but always felt heard.

"He has always been extremely open to ideas, to listening to everybody," Murray said. "He never has a closed mind on something."

