Oldsmar offers one-stop shredding and recycling

  • Times staff

Thursday, February 9, 2017 12:46pm

OLDSMAR — The city is holding its "Inaugural Paper Shredding & Electronics Recycling Event'' from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17 in the east parking lot of City Hall, 100 State St. Individuals and businesses are invited to drop off documents, from canceled checks to medical and tax records, along with electronics, including cellphones, fax machines and computers. There is no limit on number of items.

At the same time, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will hold Operation Medicine Cabinet, a program encouraging the community to drop off expired prescription medication for safe disposal. For information, visit myoldsmar.com.

