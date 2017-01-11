Oldsmar's Canal Park could be getting a major face lift

OLDSMAR — Canal Park is widely known as home to the city's Supercross track, one of only a handful of Olympic-style BMX facilities in the U.S. Now city officials are aiming to bolster the park, sandwiched between Tampa and Curlew roads, even further.

Lynn Rives, the city's leisure services director, recently shared at a City Council meeting conceptual plans for a redesign of Canal Park created by the Tampa design firm Stantec. Council members encouraged Rives to continue moving forward to develop a new master plan.

Rives is aiming for a redesign that would include a new entry way on Tampa Road, a two-story concessions facility, additional trails and shelters, as well as larger perks like a professional-size soccer field and two camping areas able to handle RVs.

"We are hoping to make the park more of a destination,'' said Rives, who is planning to meet with the Southwest Florida Water Management District and Duke Energy, two entities who are part of a licensing agreement for 76 acres of land adjacent to the park, to gain their support for the project.

Along with the BMX track, Canal Park's 40-plus acres includes six baseball fields and two t-ball fields, three football/soccer fields, as well as a passive nature trail area near the Tarpon Springs Outfall Canal.

The proposed camping would be in two separate areas. The first, at the end of the park closest to Woodlands Square, would be used only for special events and would have room for 17 RVs.

The second area, in a wooded section closer to the Curlew Road entrance, would include 50 sites and a bathhouse and be available year-round.

"We've already seen interest during the Gator Nationals (held in February) when we've allowed limited dry camping and charged $40 for each space,'' Rives said. "We'd expand on that. It would give people a chance to have a rustic camping experience inside a city.''

Becky Afonso, executive director of the Florida Bicycle Association, is a member of the city's Leisure Advisory board. She applauds the city's efforts to highlight more green space.

"Being outdoors is good for everyone,'' she said. "Anytime people can get out on the trails or out in the parks is a chance to connect with nature, and the beauty of our parks and the urban trails is that you get out, you walk or ride your bike and there might be cars nearby, but it doesn't take long before you lose yourself, and that's great.''

Along with offering camping, adding the professional soccer field would also help the city's goal to make Canal Park a destination spot, Rives said.

"We already know a team from Philadelphia (the Philadelphia Union) are going to Clearwater during the colder months and using (the Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex). Once we have a field, we could invite teams from the north to come here,'' he said. "We also know this is a good location for visitors. Because of where we are, we can easily draw from Pasco, Hillsborough as well as Pinellas.''

Recently, Rives, 66, announced his plans to retire city in March.

"I'd at least like to have the master plan in place before I go,'' he said.

"When I came to Oldsmar 18 years ago, the city was quieter, but I thought it had potential. I felt it was a progressive city,'' he said. "And, it is.''