Opposition snags planned golf course conversion in Wesley Chapel

DADE CITY — Plans to turn a Wesley Chapel golf course into a subdivision of up to 400 homes have hit a weather-like delay.

Frost.

From the neighbors.

After confronting the chilly reception from a roomful of Quail Hollow residents and 20 speakers who detailed their opposition, the course owner asked the county's Development Review Committee to delay the rezoning application. The maneuver came as some committee members expressed skepticism toward the project.

"You can't tell me this wasn't sold to them as a golf course community,'' said Flip Mellinger, assistant county administrator for utilities, as he noted the street names in the adjoining neighborhood: Country Club Road, Golf Course Loop, Nine Iron Court.

Declining property values from losing the abutting golf course was just one of the objections. Neighbors protested the possibility of increased flooding, snarled traffic and more noise and crime.

Their angst is aimed at the owner of Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, at 6225 Old Pasco Road, who is seeking permission to convert the 175-acre site into a neighborhood of up to 400 single-family homes, plus a daycare center and a 30,000-square-foot office building. To do so, the owner, Andre Carollo's Pasco Office Park LLC, needs to rezone the land to allow a greater number of houses.

The course was built in 1965, a decade before the county adopted zoning laws. The land in question is not zoned as a golf course, but rather for residential use that would allow up to 283 homes on 20,000-square-foot lots. Essentially, Carollo wants to build more homes on smaller lots.

"Four hundred homes is absolutely ridiculous. We need green space in the area,'' countered Jack Donovan, who lives on Golf Course Loop.

Maintaining green space isn't likely. Regardless of the eventual zoning decision, the course will be closing, said the owner's attorney, Barbara Wilhite.

"He bought it to make a go of it as a golf course. The reality of golf courses is that they're just not financially feasible. He can't sustain losses,'' Wilhite told the committee at its Jan. 12 meeting.

It brought guffaws from the nearby residents.

"He's going to make all of us suffer because he's a bad businessman,'' said Jeanne Luczynski of Golf Course Loop.

Chief Assistant County Attorney David Goldstein reminded the audience that the committee does not have the authority to mandate that the land remain a golf course since it already is zoned for single-family homes.

Wilhite highlighted Carollo's acquiescence to neighbors' concerns. He chopped 10 homes from the planned development to set aside land for drainage and a park, added 25-foot buffers to the home lots, and eliminated townhomes from the project. Drainage in the area will improve because the course, which predates Southwest Florida Water Management District regulations, does not hold its own stormwater runoff, said engineer Paul Skidmore of Florida Design Consultants.

"The golf course has no storage; we are going to stop that,'' Skidmore said.

But after hearing the committee's deliberations, Wilhite followed Goldstein's suggestion and asked for the delay so the applicant could devise and present a housing plan with up to 283 homes on larger lots. Such a project would not need a zoning change.

Carollo isn't withdrawing the plan for up to 400 homes, but instead hopes to show that the drainage work accompanying the higher-density development will better serve the neighbors.

No firm date was set for the next hearing. The committee's consideration is just the initial step in the rezoning process. Final approval must come from the County Commission.