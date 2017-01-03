Ordinances pave way for continued expansion of hospital in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY — As a multimillion-dollar expansion of Morton Plant North Bay Hospital continues, the city has approved two ordinances that will allow for more parking near the facility.

The nonprofit hospital at 6600 Madison Ave. is in the midst of a $24.7 million, two-year construction project that will add 13,925 square feet to its campus, including a 28-bed emergency department, a 15-bed observation unit, a new main entrance and lobby, and a new emergency room entrance and lobby.

Morton Plant already has completed the first phase of the project, unveiling a new entrance Dec. 12 on the north side of the hospital between Starkey Tower and the complex's Medical Arts Building. The new entrance includes a canopy and patient drop-off lane, a new vestibule, a lobby and a new gift shop.

The hospital's former entrance will close Jan. 30 and will be the site for construction of the new emergency department, which will extend to the south side of the campus.

Meanwhile, the New Port Richey City Council on Dec. 20 approved two ordinances that included a land-use change and rezoning for a .13-acre piece of property the hospital obtained at 6705 Jackson St. near the complex. That land will be used for employee parking to free spaces for patients and visitors, according to hospital spokeswoman Beth Hardy.

It is the final in a series of rezonings and land-use changes completed by the city in order to accommodate the hospital's expansion. It comes on the heels of a $49 million investment that the hospital's parent company, BayCare Health System, made in 2010 to expand services on the campus.

The hospital has a long history in the city, recently celebrating its 50th anniversary in New Port Richey. Back in 1965, it was known as West Pasco Hospital before Morton Plant bought it in 1999, and it has since become part of the BayCare system. It remains the only nonprofit hospital serving west Pasco.