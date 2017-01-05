Outdoor doggie dining at restaurants headed for approval in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY — City leaders are poised to legalize outdoor doggie dining in New Port Richey, something the mayor says he already sees at restaurant patios he visits.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the New Port Richey City Council passed on first reading, in a 3-2 vote, a "dog-friendly dining" ordinance that would take advantage of a state law that allows local governments to enact rules allowing dogs at restaurants. A second and final reading could be held as early as Jan. 18.

The ordinance would allow for dogs only in outdoor dining areas of restaurants and cafes. But its passage did not come without debate among council members and would include several new regulations for restaurant owners who want to allow dogs.

Council member Chopper Davis, who voted for the ordinance, requested that the law to be brought forward, prompted by a restaurant owner who asked him about the issue after being confronted by a state health inspector. The city's lack of such an ordinance was news to Mayor Rob Marlowe, also a supporter of the measure.

"We've got dogs on these patios now," Marlowe said.

If ultimately passed, the ordinance would place new regulations and a $50 permit fee on restaurant owners who want to participate. The rules would include the need to post the city permit as well as signs informing the public that dogs are allowed on the premises.

There also would be regulations governing how employees handle cleanliness, addressing everything from timely removal of dog waste to prohibition of employees touching animals while serving food. Restaurants would also be required to provide waterless hand sanitizer at all tables in the designated outdoor areas.

The discussion left Deputy Mayor Bill Phillips seeking more information from city staffers as to how the ordinance would be enforced and what it would cost the city, which he estimated would be much more than the $50 fee would cover.

"This to me is an opportunity to get our nose bloody," Phillips said before voting no.

In other action, the council:

• Passed on first reading an ordinance for a land-use amendment that would allow for the expansion of a Hyundai vehicle dealership on U.S. 19, just north of Trouble Creek Road. The dealership plans to build an inventory vehicle lot behind the existing business on 10.2 acres the company owns. However, 1.7 acres of the property contain protected wetlands that will not be developed.

The plan has drawn the ire of residents adjacent to the property who fear more lighting and the loss of the buffer the current wooded area on the parcel provides. The council called on the city staff to present a detailed look at the buffering and lighting issues prior to a second reading.

• Decided there will be no beer served at the popular RAP River Run 5K/10K races this summer. For the first time in 10 years of holding the run at Sims Park, organizers wanted to serve beer to runners after the races and sought a permit to do so between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 10. But council members unanimously shot down the request, saying the early hours would set a bad precedent for the park.