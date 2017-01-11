Over objections, plans proceed for hotel on Cortez Boulevard

BROOKSVILLE — Though some neighbors expressed concern, plans for a new hotel on Cortez Boulevard got a nod to move forward this week from the Hernando County Planning and Zoning Commission.

The project, next to a Holiday Inn Express and east of the intersection of Cortez and Twin Dolphin Drive, which is across the street from Sunshine Grove Road, will require a change in the county's future land-use map and a rezoning. Both will require final approval by the County Commission.

Neighbor Kathleen Dolan, whose home is within 500 feet of the site, said her community is tight-knit and that people watch out for one another. Since the Holiday Inn Express opened, she said, there are more strangers walking through the neighborhood, and traffic has increased.

She has had a break-in at her house, she said, and her neighbor recently found a cell phone in his yard from an unknown person.

"This is the jewel of Hernando County, very quiet,'' Dolan said of her Sun Hill community. "There's already a hotel there, and we don't need another hotel. ... We don't need these strangers.''

County planners noted that along that stretch of Cortez, there are still a few residential homes, but several already have been rezoned to office/professional. The requested zoning would change the property's designation from residential to commercial.

Dolan said the change to commercial was too intense.

A representative of other adjacent landowners also voiced concern about traffic, lights and noise from the proposed development and a fear that the change in land use would make adjacent properties, which are part of an estate, more difficult to sell.

The applicant, Parth Patel, said that he plans to connect his access point with the access road for the Holiday Inn Express, which would keep extra traffic off Twin Dolphin Drive. He also talked about placing a 6-foot PVC fence with landscaping to act as a buffer between his hotel and adjacent lots. The overall property is 1.9 acres.

"The proposed land use is to build a 70- to 75-room franchise hotel,'' according to the narrative in the application. "The building square footage would be approximately 12,350 with a maximum height of 45 feet. Hotel amenities would include an outdoor pool, complimentary breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi and a fitness room.''

No restaurant or bar are planned.

Contact Barbara Behrendt at bbehrendt@tampabay.com or (352) 848-1434.