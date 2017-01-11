Over protests, Pasco okays new animal abuse protections

Pasco Commission Chairman Mike Moore said he did not want to delay adoption of an animal abuse ordinance. "If we stop this today, where are we? We're nowhere,'' he said.

DADE CITY — Pasco County wants to keep dogs and cats away from convicted animal abusers.

A group of animal advocates, however, said the county protections are too weak to do that or to protect humans.

"I'm sorry, I want to see this move forward,'' County Commission Chairman Mike Moore said Tuesday. "If we stop this today, where are we? We're nowhere.''

Moore's comments came after Lutz veterinarian Dr. Betsy Coville, and John Marinello and Rebecca Foss, both of Land O'Lakes, criticized Pasco's proposed protection ordinance and asked commissioners, instead, to adopt an animal abuse registry, as Hillsborough and Marion counties have done.

They pointed to statistics showing people who abuse animals also are likely to commit violent acts against humans.

"Make it count for the safety and wellbeing of animals and citizens in Pasco,'' said Marinello. "A true animal abuse registry is needed.''

Commissioners, instead, unanimously approved their own protections, which require people or agencies selling or adopting out dogs and cats to check a new link on the Pasco Circuit Court Clerk's Web page to verify that the buyer or adopting person has not been convicted of one of the six state laws covering animal abuse. Turning the animal over to a convicted abuser or failing to document the verification check can result in a fine of up to $500.

Hillsborough's animal registry, mandating in-person registration of convicted animal abusers, went into effect Nov. 1. As of Tuesday, one person had registered. After the Pasco commission meeting, Coville said the strict registration requirements are the first step toward educating the public about the potential dangers posed by abusers.

"There are not just animal victims. There are human victims,'' she said.

Pasco initially considered its own animal abuse registry, but stepped back from that idea in November because of the presumed information technology and personnel costs that would have to be absorbed.

Commissioners also said they wanted their ordinance in place by the March 7 start of the legislative session in Tallahassee to aid what they hope will be the adoption of a statewide registry.

Five years ago, then-state Sen. Mike Fasano unsuccessfully attempted to create a statewide animal abuse registry. His bill was known as Dexter's Law, named for a kitten in Hernando County that was euthanized after being rescued from a woman who had beaten the animal with a metal baseball bat. The bill from Fasano, now Pasco's tax collector, died because it did not get a sponsor in the state House of Representatives.