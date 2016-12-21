Path appears smoother for Madeira Beach projects

MADEIRA BEACH — Prospects for two embattled major hotel projects proposed for the city's downtown core appear to have improved.

A court ruling this month, which could be appealed, backed the city's contention that the code requirements on which the projects are based are legal and in effect.

In addition, one developer has voluntarily reduced both the height and density of his proposed hotels and condominiums in favor of a more aesthetically pleasing and less impactful design. Similar downsizing is expected next month for the other hotel project.

Circuit Judge Thomas H. Minkoff tossed out a lawsuit over the court requirements on a summary judgment, ruling that the plaintiffs had failed to show the city made any errors in creating its zoning regulations.

In closing the case, the judge noted that the creation of the PD (Planned Development) district in 2009 and its later inclusion in the city's list of zoning districts, met all the requirements of both city and state laws.

The plaintiffs, Jennifer McCoy Parker and Linda C. Hein, argued in their case briefed by attorneys Ken Weiss, Tim Weber and Jay Daigneault, that three ordinances adopted in 2014 were improperly advertised and therefore invalid.

The disputed ordinances changed the city's Comprehensive Plan, updated the Planned Development Mixed Use category, and amended the Special Area Plan.

At issue was whether the ordinances changed "permitted, conditional, or prohibited uses within a zoning category," as claimed by the plaintiffs, who argued ordinances that "substantially affect the use of land" constituted such a change and therefore required greater notification for residents. The judge ruled they did not.

If the ruling is reversed on appeal, city approval of the hotel projects would be voided and the developers would have to restart the approval process under rules in existence prior to the challenged ordinances.

But if upheld, the projects could go forward as originally proposed.

The residents suing the city object to the height and density of the proposed projects. And they, like other residents, are concerned about increased traffic within the city's downtown, speedy access to the mainland and difficulty entering and exiting existing condos on the south side of 150th Avenue.

But, given the downsizing of the Madeira Beach Town Center project by developer Bill Karns that was approved by the Planning Commission last week and the pending downsizing of the Holiday Isle Marina project, some of these objections may be eliminated.

Building heights were reduced up to 21 percent, lowering two hotels from 11 stories to 8 stories. More than 100 hotel rooms were eliminated, and some buildings were relocated on the site to create more open space on Madeira Way and reduce traffic impact.

"The lower buildings will give a softer entrance into the community," said Tim Clemens, the project architect.

John Lippa, vice president of the nearby Madeira Cove condos, said the developer had made "a lot of changes to respond to people's concerns. ... It may be taller than some people would like, but it is better than what some people might have proposed."

However, residents are still concerned about the impact of traffic on both convenience and safety.

"They have been scaled back but they are still quite large projects," said Snug Harbor resident Bill Gay, calling for a city-funded traffic study.

Other residents were more positive about the project downsizing.

"This is a fantastic improvement," said Jim Everett, a former planning commission member.

Realtor Jeff Begins urged the board to "keep this moving while we still have a market that can absorb it."

The planning commission voted unanimously in favor of the project.