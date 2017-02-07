Ex-licensing board leader Rodney Fischer fired from Pinellas Housing Finance Authority

CLEARWATER –– The Pinellas County Commission can't do anything to reform the Pinellas County Construction Licensing board, an autonomous agency that operates outside county oversight. Nor could commissioners take action against the agency's longtime executive director, Rodney Fischer, who retired last week.

So the commission on Tuesday did the only thing it could do to Fischer: it fired him from an agency it does oversee, the Housing Finance Authority of Pinellas County.

Commissioners didn't debate before voting unanimously to remove Fischer as chairman of the authority's governing board. The county created the housing finance authority in 1983 to sells bonds to help finance affordable housing projects and assist first-time home buyers. Fischer has been there since day one and spent 34 years on the board.

But it was the commission's concerns about Fischer's time running the licensing board that ended his tenure at the housing authority.

"He can't lead an organization when he has lost credibility in the eyes of the commission and the community," Commission chair Janet Long said. "In light of the information that we know and all have read, residents expect the public to be protected. We are working to do that. We are trying to do the right thing."

Fischer could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

It is the second public position he has lost in recent days. He resigned from the licensing board after his tenure came under scrutiny and criticism amid a series of reports by the Tampa Bay Times. The stories raised questions about how Fischer managed the agency and the way it treated contractors and consumers.

The licensing board has operated without government oversight since the Florida Legislature created it in 1973 and only the legislature can change that. But the housing finance authority reports to the county commission.

Fischer's dismissal leaves the authority's board with four members. The agency's attorney told commissioners the board can operate with four members and will likely select a new chair from current members.

"It's disappointing, the issues with Rodney," attorney Michael Cronin said. "The housing finance authority was created by the board of county commissioners. We serve at your pleasure."

Fischer's removal from the finance authority came days after state Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater, vowed to block any legislation that would reform the licensing board or hand control over to the county leaders. The county commission asked lawmakers to give them oversight, but Latvala said finding a new leader for the agency is enough change for now.

To appease Latvala, the commission's latest proposal included adding term limits for member of the agency's governing board and adding a member to represent the county administrator. Other tweaks would add a representative of the remodeling industry to the board and update the list of trade groups who nominate members to serve.

But several commissioners said anything short of giving county government oversight of the licensing board fails taxpayers and contractors. Commissioners Dave Eggers said Ken Welch said those measures don't fix the abuses detailed in the Times' investigation. Eggers said the board need to operate with transparency and "code of morals and ethics."

"Somehow somebody has to be accountable to somebody," Eggers said.

Latavala on Tuesday revealed more about what led to Fischer's departure last week: the senator acknowledged that he has known Fischer for 30 years and ordered him to step down so the licensing board could remain independent. Contractors complained to him about the dangers of folding the board into county government, said Latvala, a powerful Republican fundraiser who is mulling a run for governor in 2018.

Long called Latvala's stance to block more sweeping reforms "troubling to many of us."

"There's little action about to be taken," said Long, adding: "We all know why."

The commissioners expressed frustration that they have no recourse when residents and contractors complain about unfair treatment by the licensing board.

Maybe, they suggested, those who have problems with the agency shouldn't call their local officials — they should call state lawmakers.

"I would direct them to call Sen. Latvala," commissioner Charlie Justice said.

Contact Mark Puente at mpuente@tampabay.com or (727) 892-2996. Follow @MarkPuente.