Pinellas commissioners to licensing board chief: 'increase accountability and oversight'

The executive director of the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board asked for an emergency meeting with the county commission to "clear up misconceptions and false and misleading allegations" regarding a recent Tampa Bay Times investigation of the way the agency disciplines contractors.

SPECIAL REPORT: Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board plays fast and loose with disciplinary process

The letter dated Wednesday described the agency's leader, Fischer, 72, as a "charismatic leader" with a "high degree of emotional intelligence." It also praised the licensing board's "strong leadership base" and "highly successful individuals" who sit on the 21-member governing board.

The Pinellas County Commission declined his request.

Instead, County Commission Chair Janet Long told Fischer that the licensing board should address the problems raised by the Times investigation.

"We strongly encourage the PCCLB to address the issues reported in the Tampa Bay Times to increase accountability and oversight, eliminate conflicts of interest, and adhere to Florida's Public Records ... Laws," Long wrote back.

The commission, Long wrote, is "not in a position to litigate this issue in the public arena" because Pinellas County Attorney Jim Bennett's office is already reviewing the licensing board.

The commission has already asked the Pinellas legislative delegation to put the licensing board under its control . The agency is the only independent licensing board in the state that operates without government oversight.

The Times investigation found that a sub-group of the board, called a probable cause committee, played fast and loose with how it handled complaints against contractors. Some contractors believe the committee targets its critics, while consumers complained it was not transparent with the way it handles complaints or public records requests.

The licensing board came under more scrutiny on Wednesday.

The Largo Police Department received a tip that a former employee was "altering records at her son's desk" inside the licensing board's office, said Lt. Joe Coyle. But the caller hung up, and police did not pursue further because they believed it was a civil matter.

When the Times asked Bennett about the computer incident, the county attorney said he referred the matter to his staff.

Fischer, a former builder who earns $118,000 annually as the board's executive director, declined to answer questions for the Times' investigation. The 13-page letter he sent to county officials on Wednesday is his first public comment about the Times' findings.

"The Times reporter, after spending months on his story, obviously realized that there was no story and had to fabricate and print false, misleading and libelous statements to sell newspapers and to make a name for himself as a government watchdog," Fischer wrote.

Among other things, the Times detailed how board vice chair Tom Tafelski worked for consumers and then sat on the probable cause committee that ruled on those consumers' complaints against contractors. In some cases, Tafelski verbally disclosed he worked for the consumer and abstained from voting, but in other cases he declared the conflict but still voted. He also never filed written disclosures of those conflicts as required by the Florida Commission on Ethics. Tafelski has declined to comment to the Times.

Fischer's letter said Tafelski broke no rules because the county attorney determined "that no conflict existed and the members were not required to complete" disclosure forms.

Bennett told the Times on Thursday that he would not disclose the advice his office gave to the agency, citing client-attorney confidentiality. However, Bennett also told the Times that members of the probable cause committee must file the required disclosure forms if they declare a conflict and abstain from voting.

Fischer's letter also said that the Times took a statement from the licensing board's former chairman, Paul Skipper, out of context when he said "it would be a conflict" for his fellow board members to vote in proceedings if they worked for the consumer or contractor. Skipper's term ended Sept. 30.

On Thursday, however, Skipper said Fischer was wrong and that the Times did not take the statement out of context.

"I stand by it," he said.

Skipper also decided to mail a $450 personal check to St. Pete Beach condo owner Al Vellucci, 76, who he said was treated unfairly by the agency. The Times reported that during an April 2016 probable cause hearing, Fischer was recorded saying he wanted to "shut Vellucci up" and stop him from calling Skipper to complain about the board.

"He was someone who felt like the system let him down," Skipper said. "He's been through a lot. He needed a bright spot. I hope it helps him."

Contact Mark Puente at mpuente@tampabay.com or (727) 892-2996. Follow @MarkPuente