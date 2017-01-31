Pinellas construction board leader Rodney Fischer to go, but when?

LARGO — Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board executive director Rodney Fischer said Tuesday that he'll retire — in five months.

But county officials want him gone ASAP.

Fischer shared the news at a morning meeting of the Pinellas legislative delegation, which is assessing the future of his agency. A recent series of reports by the Tampa Bay Times has raised questions about the way the licensing board disciplines contractors and how Fischer has managed the independent agency, which operates without any government oversight.

"The issue with the PCCLB should not be about me," said Fischer, who has led the agency for 16 years.

Fischer, 72, said nothing to lawmakers about the terms of his departure. But in a letter to the interim board chairman sent Monday, Fischer said he planned to leave the agency Friday but would not officially retire until June 30. He plans to take accrued vacation time. He has 1,164 vacation hours, records show. He could only collect 696 hours if he left Friday.

St. Petersburg building official Rick Dunn, the licensing board's interim chair, said he doesn't want Fischer on the payroll for another five months.

"My goal is to separate him legally as soon as we're in a position to operate without him in the office," Dunn said after Tuesday's meeting. "We've started the process."

One county commissioner said Fischer should go soon, saying it would not be ideal for the agency's former leader to stick around.

"That would not be a good thing," said board chair Janet Long. "The new interim executive director needs to come in and have full authority."

During the meeting, state lawmakers and county commissioners said they'll work together to craft legislation to reform how the licensing board works and to place it under the control of county government. Only the Florida Legislature can change how the board works, and officials need to agree on a plan before lawmakers depart for Tallahassee in March.

The Pinellas licensing board has been under scrutiny since a Times report raised questions about how board members handle conflicts of interest, whether the agency follows public records law and whether the disciplinary process treats consumers and contractors fairly.

Both consumers and contractors said they're unhappy with the way the board handled their cases, while some contractors believe they were targeted because they criticized the way the board operates.

The Pinellas County Attorney's Office is examining the agency. Pinellas County Attorney Jim Bennett, whose office advised the board, announced Monday that he'll retire on July 30 after 33 years in county government. Bennett has repeatedly declined to comment on the legal advice his office gave to the board, citing attorney-client confidentiality.

Fischer left the meeting with supporters and declined to comment. He has repeatedly declined to answer questions about the Times' findings, but has challenged them. Before he left Tuesday's meeting, he told legislators Tuesday that the newspaper only interviewed two contractors who didn't like him, while "thousands" of contractors support him.

"The PCCLB is not in the business of making friends," Fischer said. "We are a regulatory agency. The thousands … who have come before us over the years have felt that I have dealt with them firmly but fairly."

Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bernie McCabe told the delegation he considered convening a grand jury to look at the board but decided against it when he saw lawmakers intend to take action in this year's legislative session.

"It looks like there's some management issues," said McCabe, adding the board needs a "strong interim executive director."

The delegation leader, state Sen. Jack Latavala, R-Clearwater, and Dunn said they would like to appoint Gay Lancaster as interim director. She is the former director of the Juvenile Welfare Board and once served as interim county administrator when Fred Marquis stepped down in 2000. When asked to comment Tuesday, Lancaster said: "Nobody has called me."

Much of the delegation's 45-minute discussion focused on making the licensing board more transparent.

"It's never really risen to a problem status and, therefore, the light hasn't been shone on this board until recently, "Latvala said. "It's a sad situation after 43 years of operating... it's unfortunate."

The delegation drafted two bills: one that would alter the agency, and another that would disband it. But on Tuesday they came up with a new plan: A group of legislators will meet with county commissioners and re-structure the agency.

They will consider a plan submitted by Pinellas County Administrator Mark Woodard, who said he would like to see the agency folded into county government. He favors a structure similar to Palm Beach County's Construction Industry Licensing Board. That board is under county control and has term limits for board members.

Fischer, who spent a total of 44 years with the agency as a board member before becoming executive director in 2001, earned $118,000 annually.

In his retirement letter, he offered to be "available ... to ensure a smooth transition."

