Pinellas County considers more options for Dunedin Causeway

DUNEDIN — Pinellas County commissioners could soon decide the fate of deteriorating Dunedin Causeway.

In about 30 days, the County Commission will vote to either repair or replace the main span between Ward Island and the causeway. Regardless of the decision, it will cost millions of dollars.

On Tuesday, county staffers presented commissioners with two additional options for the 53-year-old bridge. An $8 million rehabilitation could extend the bridge's use another 10 to 15 years. A $26 million "major rehabilitation" could extend it for 25 years, county transportation director Ken Jacobs told commissioners on Tuesday.

Commissioners have already studied three replacement options: A low-level drawbridge, a mid-level drawbridge and a high-level fixed bridge.

Engineering estimates for the main bridge replacement options show the low-level, which has a 21-foot clearance, will cost about $67.7 million. The mid-level that residents want is estimated to cost $71.9 million, but consultants say its 35-foot clearance would reduce bridge openings by 50 percent, thereby reducing future operating costs. The high-level bridge would cost about $50.7 million and have a 65-foot clearance, eliminating bridge openings.

Each estimate includes the cost of the new bridge, the demotion of the old bridge and a temporary bridge for use during construction, according to consultants. Money has not been lined up for the project.

Officials have said the county will use Penny for Pinellas sales tax money to pay for the design process, but the staff hopes to see the federal government cover about 80 percent of construction costs. The other 20 percent would be left to the county or any other funding partners it can find.