Pinellas residents can dispose of old tires for free

COUNTYWIDE — Now is your chance to get rid of old tires cluttering up your yard, garage or trunk of your vehicle. To help with mosquito control, Pinellas County will host a free waste tire disposal dropoff Saturday . Residents can dispose of up to 12 tires each (under 36 inches). The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations:

•Anderson Park, 39699 U.S. 19 N, Tarpon Springs

•John Chesnut Park, 2200 East Lake Road

•Eagle Lake Park, 1800 Keene Road, Largo

•Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave., Seminole

• Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg

• Pinellas County Solid Waste, 3095 114th Ave. N, St. Petersburg

This offer is for Pinellas County residents only; proof of residency is required. Call (727) 464-7503.