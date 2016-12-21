Post-storm plan never made it to many of those charged with improving response

BROOKSVILLE — When a tropical storm system threatens a vulnerable place like Hernando County, government offices and outside agencies form a team that comes together to prepare, warn and protect residents in harm's way and to help with the recovery process.

When Hurricane Hermine spun off the Hernando coast in early September, that team, led by Hernando County Emergency Management, did just that. While there was $7.8 million in property damage, no deaths were attributed to the storm.

The teamwork in the response, however, didn't last long.

While county government departments are entwined in myriad storm responsibilities, in one key area they appear to have been left out of the loop — when it comes to ensuring that future storm responses are improved.

In the aftermath, some residents took issue with Emergency Management's warning and response systems. Key responders also kept track of operational issues that needed to be addressed. Those problems and proposed fixes were boiled down in a critique called the "Hurricane Hermine After Action Report/Improvement Plan."

The document reflects that about 40 government departments and various agencies were involved in storm preparedness and response. But only two of those — Hernando County Emergency Management and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, which oversees Emergency Management — had seen the report as of this week, even though it was finalized six weeks ago.

None of the 24 departments that compose county government's storm response team even knew about the document until last week, when the Tampa Bay Times requested a copy from the county's public information officer, Virginia Singer, who said the county had no such document.

That included County Administrator Len Sossamon, who was not happy that his people were not given the plan, even though many of them are supposed to be working on the improvements.

"My folks should have been involved,'' Sossamon said, noting that departments such as Public Works play a key role in storm preparation and recovery.

"I was totally surprised that a document like this existed and no one at the county knew about it for about a month,'' said County Commission Chairman Nick Nicholson. "The whole thing is pretty shocking to me that we were kept in the dark about it until now. Maybe the county would never have found out about it.''

Nicholson said he believes it is imperative that the county's staff be involved in improving whatever went wrong during Hermine.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said county government representatives should have come to the meeting set up to critique the storm, and they did not. Emergency management director Cecilia Patella said she is just beginning to work on some of the improvements.

While the county wasn't aware of the critique document, the Times initially was told that the portion identifying problems and solutions was exempt from public disclosure under the Florida Government in the Sunshine Law. Denise Moloney, the sheriff's spokeswoman, told the Times that the information was "sensitive.''

The front of the document, from which key portions had been removed, stated: "Sensitive material. Contains active criminal intelligence information.'' The "handling" instructions for the document say, "at a minimum, the attached materials will be disseminated only on a need to know basis and, when unattended, will be stored in a locked container or area offering sufficient protection against theft, compromise, inadvertent access and unauthorized exposure.''

After the Times challenged the claim that the document was not public, Moloney responded that the sheriff's attorney had decided that, while the exemption from public records was valid, there was no harm in releasing the entire report. Then Moloney forwarded a new document — sent to her in error by Patella — which was the state's action plan rather than the county's.

After another request from the Times, Moloney sent the county's complete action plan.

Sheriff's Office officials said they were sorry for the delay and the mistake of sending the wrong plan. Nienhuis said the cautionary language and reluctance to release the document were based on exclusions in the public records law involving tactical operations.

While there is no active criminal investigation involving Hermine, as the document stated, he said the language would alert sheriff's employees to check with those in authority before releasing a document that might have privileged information.

