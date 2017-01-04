Questions by new commissioner prompt workshop to discuss funding for sheriff

BROOKSVILLE — The tug-of-war between Sheriff Al Nienhuis and the County Commission over funding for public safety continues, with new Commissioner Steve Champion stepping into the fray in an effort to try to find a compromise.

What Champion got instead, during a recent commission meeting, was a lesson on the county's financial status, taught by board Chairman Nick Nicholson.

Adding funding to the sheriff's budget has been a sore point with the commission for several years, and this year the board refused to give Nienhuis the additional $1.7 million he requested, which included funding for several new staff positions. Commissioners did, however, allow him to keep approximately $924,000 that ordinarily would have been returned to the county at the end of the year as unspent.

But the sheriff argued that he needed more to beef up his staff and to keep the community safe. After the commission approved its 2016-17 budget in September, Nienhuis announced he was challenging his budget with the state. That appeal is pending.

During his first meeting as a commissioner in December, Champion voiced concern about the ongoing argument between the county and Nienhuis. He asked to hold a public workshop to address the sheriff's needs, and one was set for Feb. 7.

Nienhuis responded with a letter to Nicholson, saying, "While I greatly appreciate Commissioner Champion's gesture in calling for such a meeting, and the subsequent support of his fellow commissioners, I am disappointed that the first such discussion is some eight weeks away.''

Nienhuis goes on to say that, since the budget year has already begun, he could drop his $1.7 million request by $369,000, partly for new positions and partly from capital expenses. The budget year started Oct. 1, which means that a third of the year will be done by the time the commission has its workshop.

Champion said that, since time is off the essence, he hoped to be able to move up the discussion.

"We had no money to give the sheriff last year,'' Nicholson told Champion.

The commission, during budget discussions last year, decided to not raise property taxes, so there is no way to find more money, Nicholson said.

Champion responded that he wasn't suggesting a tax increase, but he said that while the clerk of the circuit court had an increase in his budget, the sheriff was told he could not have more money.

Nicholson said the commission has no control over the clerk's budget.

Champion pushed again for a quicker resolution to the dispute, and Nicholson suggested that, if he or others had questions about the county's ability to fund an increase for the sheriff, they needed to meet with county budget manager Pam Lee so she could explain the county's financial status.

Champion noted that he was going through the budget line by line and was finding discrepancies and meeting with county staffers to find out where money was being spent. He said he was not saying he would give Nienhuis any more funding, but "at least we can talk about it.''

Contact Barbara Behrendt at bbehrendt@tampabay.com or (352) 848-1434.