Questions raised over contract with American Aviation at Hernando airport

Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport manager Kevin Daugherty says nothing was done improperly in connection with a recent project at the airport by American Aviation. [Photo courtesy of Hernando County government]

BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County commissioners balked earlier this month when what appeared to be a mundane item appeared on their consent agenda, granting a $50,000 project to American Aviation to turn two old hangars at Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport into parts storage buildings.

Additional hangar units would be razed so American Aviation could build a new corporate hangar on that site. In preparation of these changes, the small hangar occupants had already been moved to another location at the southeastern end of the airport.

The proposal has turned into a mess for airport manager Kevin Daugherty, as American Aviation has already moved forward on the work and payment before receiving commission approval. One commissioner wants Daugherty fired.

When the item appeared on the consent agenda, where commissioners often place routine issues that don't require discussion, Commissioner Steve Champion wanted to know why only one company was interested in the deal. The owner of an aircraft management business at the airport also questioned why those two hangars and more than three dozen more had been marked for demolition last year, based on the fact that they were supposedly in bad shape.

Robert Rey of Jet Concepts said he had wanted to provide an alternative use for the hangars, but was told they had to be leveled. Now, American Aviation, the airport's sole fixed-base operator, was seeking permission to take over two of them by making an unsolicited offer to the airport.

Commissioners decided to pull the item and allow others to bid on the use of all 40 of the hangar units. Champion said doing otherwise could appear to be "favoring one organization over another."

The problem was, assuming commission approval, Daugherty not only had allowed American Aviation owner John Petrick to gut one of the hangars and begin building working spaces inside it, but also had accepted the $50,000 payment and deposited it before seeking County Commission permission.

During his presentation to the commission earlier this month, Daugherty called American Aviation a "first-class organization,'' "top tier'' and "a good tenant.''

The way the contract was handled riled Commission Nick Nicholson enough to call for Daugherty's termination.

"He needs to be fired,'' Nicholson said. And he said he expressed that sentiment to County Administrator Len Sossamon.

Sossamon said he was not going to fire Daugherty. But he did make Daugherty pay back the money to Petrick, pointing out that, while taking a small deposit in advance was not unusual, taking the entire amount up front was. And Sossamon said that Petrick was going to have to return the hangar to its original condition.

The county's building official has taken a look at the hangars, which are adjacent to American Aviation's property, and determined that they do not need to be demolished, but can be renovated, according to Sossamon.

On Tuesday, Rey again urged commissioners to answer the many confusing questions and to explain what appeared to be incorrect information regarding what claims American Aviation had on new facilities and business at the airport. He said it was unclear if permits were pulled to gut and rebuild in the hangars and if permits had been pulled to put them back in their original condition.

"When are we going to get the facts,'' Rey asked, or "a level playing field?''

Champion said he found the information provided so far confusing, and he asked county staffers to have Daugherty bring a comprehensive report back to the board.

"It's very confusing,'' Sossamon said. He said the staff will provide answers for all questions.

Daugherty told the Times Petrick knew that the move into the hangar was temporary, and that if the commission didn't approve the contract he would have to move back out. He also said that getting a contract prepared and signed to go before the commission, and collecting the $50,000 up front, was a typical way of doing real estate business.

No one has been interested in the hangars, Daugherty said. The airport's master plan, which was approved by the County Commission, envisions destruction of the old hangars and construction of the new American Aviation corporate hangar, he noted.

Concerns, Daugherty said, were "blown out of proportion,'' and he was surprised there were so many serious questions.

"Nothing was done that was improper,'' he said.

