Resignation of medical director leaves future of Hernando Beach fire service in doubt

BROOKSVILLE — In a scathing letter, the medical director for the Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department, has resigned.

In his letter, Dr. John Opyoke indicates that the Fire Department has neither used nor paid for his services.

The department, which already lost its job as first responder on serious medical calls when county fire rescue took over those duties Dec. 1, now will likely have to cease and desist from handling even minor emergency medical responses.

A notice to that effect was delivered by the county on Friday.

With that, the volunteers would only be able to provide service at fire calls, of which there are only a handful each year.

Opyoke's resignation letter prompted the physician who oversees the county's fire rescue operations to warn county officials that Hernando Beach volunteers should not be allowed to respond to any medical calls until a new medical director is secured.

In an email to county officials, county medical director Dr. Michael LoGuidice wrote: "With no medical director they should cease all EMS services immediately. The state has guidelines that do not permit medical services without a physician supervisor.''

That assessment was confirmed Thursday by the state's Emergency Medical Services oversight officer, according to an email from Hernando County Fire Chief Scott Hechler to county leaders.

Opyoke, in his resignation letter, and LoGuidice, in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, paint of picture of volunteer Fire Department leaders who spoke of lofty improvements, but never delivered.

LoGuidice took that criticism a step further, targeting the county commissioner who represents Hernando Beach, Wayne Dukes, who has been an avid public supporter of both the Fire Department throughout a series of controversies and former department Chief David Freda.

"I feel bad for the residents of Hernando Beach because their county commissioner has failed to act on several occasions to ensure that timely quality medical care was provided to the residents,'' LoGuidice told the Times. "Their tax dollars were taken to pay for salaries of leaders that were incompetent in the Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department.''

"It's not true,'' Dukes said of LoGuidice's statement.

He said he didn't want to say more about LoGuidice, but did acknowledge that the volunteers will have to step back from providing emergency medical services and that the department will have a difficult time finding a new medical director.

County staffers last month recommended termination of the Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department contract over a variety of public safety and financial issues, and the latest scrutiny convinced Opyoke, after more than a year of concerns about his relationship with the department, to quit his job.

He wrote that he was concerned that residents of Hernando Beach "have inferior emergency medical services than much of the rest of the county.'' The volunteers, before their duties were recently curtailed because they did not provide information the county needed to ensure proper responses to 911 calls, were only allowed to perform basic life support procedures.

Throughout the rest of the county, except for the Brooksville Fire Department, fire rescue responders are all able to provide advanced life support responses — administering medications, monitoring heart activity and other higher-level, in-the-field procedures.

Opyoke voiced concern that the main reason nothing had been done to improve the service in Hernando Beach was because there still were supporters of the volunteers, although their numbers were declining. Residents affected, he wrote, include "myself, my children, my elderly father and numerous friends who all reside in Hernando Beach.''

"For these reasons, I cannot with a clear conscience continue as medical director of a department that has questions regarding its operations and staff, no communication with its medical director and no clear path forward to provide the residents of Hernando Beach the emergency medical services they desire and deserve,'' Opyoke wrote.

He also said that when he took the job, he told Freda that he didn't want to be a medical director in name only and wanted to actively participate in duties to oversee the medical services provided by the volunteers. But Freda didn't take advantage of that, he said. He said he didn't learn Freda had been replaced last year or that the replacement was replaced in May until he read media reports.

The current chief, David Murdock, told the Times this week that he had never had contact with Opyoke, but was trying to reach him. Murdock also said he wasn't sure if Opyoke was ever paid.

Opyoke's three-page letter states he was resigning for "breach of contract" and demands "immediate and full restitution of all monies agreed to and not paid from the date of contract commencement in the fall of 2015 through December 31, 2016.'' That could total more than $12,000, using figures in a preliminary contract proposal Opyoke included in his letter.

LoGuidice had been the medical director for the Hernando Beach volunteers from 2009 until October 2014.

"I terminated my agreement when my concerns as well as the lack of transparency were ignored by Chief Freda and County Commissioner Wayne Dukes,'' he said.

In a letter to the Times on Thursday, LoGuidice said, "I had concerns about the care as well as the level of service that was provided to the residents of Hernando Beach.'' He noted that Opyoke's resignation included the same issues he had.

"These concerns covered competence of the volunteers, volunteers consuming alcohol while on duty, and the poor leadership provided by Chief (David) Freda in making the necessary changes to provide timely quality medical care to the residents of Hernando Beach,'' LoGuidice wrote.

He was highly critical of what happened after he left, saying that "Hernando Beach, in violation of Florida statues, went rogue for almost a year with no medical supervision. Mandatory as well as necessary medical oversight was ignored for almost a year. When called out on it, Chief Freda tried to cover it up by saying that Dr. Opyoke was his medical director.''

That statement is confirmed by public documents the county recently released to the Times. They show a quarterly report from Freda listing Opyoke as the department's medical director at the end of the second quarter of 2015 and a contradictory email from Opyoke saying a month later that he had no contract with the Hernando Beach department.

At a meeting of the Hernando Beach Property Owners Association on Thursday, Government Affairs Committee chairman Chuck Greenwell urged members to contact county commissioners prior to Tuesday's meeting to urge them to ask Hechler to prepare a plan for providing county fire rescue service to Hernando Beach in case the commission opts to cancel its contract with the volunteer department.

He also urged a strong community turnout for Tuesday's commission meeting.

A town hall meeting to discuss issues related to the Fire Department is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Building, at 4340 Calienta St. in Hernando Beach.

