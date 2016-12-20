Romano: Go ahead and put up your toll booth, but first pay back the $50 million

Drivers pass over the Treasure Island Causeway on a late afternoon in 2013. City officials say they can't afford the upkeep anymore and want to start charing a toll, except Treasure Island promised to never charge tolls to get the bridges built in the first place. [LARA CERRI | Times]

A not-so-simple question:

Is it ever okay to break a promise?

I'll admit, it's a philosophical head-scratcher. And the answer would probably change depending on situations, circumstances and the parties involved. But here's one easy way of looking at it:

If you must hire a team of lawyers first, then probably not.

Unfortunately, that's the road they're heading down in Treasure Island. It seems city officials are considering reneging on a promise made to Bill Young, the late congressman, a decade ago.

"It's a moral and ethical dilemma the city faces," Treasure Island City Manager Reid Silverboard said. "It hasn't been an easy choice, and that's why the city hasn't come up with an answer before now.

"But we can't kick this can down the road any longer."

So, what was the promise?

In the early 2000s, Treasure Island officials were trying to figure out what to do with an aging bridge on their causeway. They went to Young for help, and he offered both a solution and a caveat:

He would get them $50 million in federal funds if Treasure Island agreed never to put tolls on the bridge.

A deal was struck, a new bridge system was built, and Treasure Island officials changed their city ordinances to reflect a new toll-less philosophy.

Except, they almost immediately regretted it.

Routine maintenance and upkeep was costing about $700,000 annually, Silverboard said, which is a hefty bill for a town with fewer than 7,000 residents. And that doesn't include renovations and repairs that are growing increasingly expensive. The city has tried to get St. Petersburg, Pinellas County or the state of Florida to take ownership of the bridge, but they've all passed.

So the city was essentially left with two choices:

Either raise property taxes or bring back tolls.

As a theoretical exercise, the tolls make sense. Most of the people who use the bridge daily are not Treasure Island residents, and so they should rightfully share in the cost.

Except there was that promise …

"I think it's illegal, it's immoral and it's a political money grab," said lawyer Frank Yurasko, a past president of the Yacht Club Estates Civic Association, whose members use the bridge to get to their homes but don't live in Treasure Island. "It wasn't just a promise made to Bill Young; it was a promise made to the federal government."

City officials do not deny that a promise was made, but they have been told by lawyers that the deal was not legally binding. The city is now considering paying for an official legal opinion to confirm that position.

Might the city have a legal basis to do this? Possibly, yes.

But is the city operating in good faith? Probably, no.

Whether they agree or disagree with the deal made by a previous administration, it's hard to fathom that elected officials can now act as if they don't have to honor a very public agreement.

Back in 2003, Treasure Island was thrilled to get a new bridge without the burden of higher taxes or bond sales. If the city now believes the no-tolls agreement has turned out poorly for residents, it is certainly within its rights to consider changes.

But, if it no longer wants to hold up its end of the bargain, Treasure Island needs to come up with a plan to repay the federal government for its free $50 million bridge.