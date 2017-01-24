Romano: Licensing board deserves the same courtesy it showed consumers

Most of us have grown to tolerate a little nonsense in government dealings. We may not like it, and we sometimes grumble, but it's the price we pay in a nation of competing philosophies.

Which brings us to the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board.

And a different kind of nonsense altogether.

There is nothing theoretical or partisan about this problem. It's a group of professionals supposedly serving the public, and instead treating a lot of people with stunning disdain.

It needs to be blown up, and it needs to be done quickly.

In case you did not read recent reports by Tampa Bay Times reporter Mark Puente, the licensing board has answered to no one but itself for more than 40 years. The county has no authority over it, and the Legislature pays no attention to it.

To sum up Puente's reporting, the board's probable cause committee:

• Routinely ignores conflicts of interest when voting on contractor complaints.

• Operates in secrecy by turning off recordings of meetings.

• Does not follow its own rules on voting procedures.

• Fails to notify contractors and consumers when their cases are heard.

• Seemingly rigged board appointments with bogus nominations.

Perhaps worst of all, they have no conscience or remorse when called on their shenanigans. Instead of apologizing or explaining, they have reacted angrily on the rare occasions when they weren't in hiding.

They're like spoiled children who have been allowed to get away with too much for too long. They don't even have the grace to realize they've been misbehaving.

At this point, the complaints all seem centered on the smaller probable cause committee, and not the umbrella licensing board. But, honestly, that's no excuse.

The board has allowed this to happen right under its nose, even when Puente was pointing out potential problems more than two months ago.

What we're talking about here is a fiefdom. Contractors were too afraid to speak up, and consumers had nowhere to turn for accountability.

So now, it's up to the Legislature to fix this. The good news is that state Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater, has already asked the county's legislative delegation to look into the matter, and a report is expected sometime next week. Even better, Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, says he is working on legislation that would give control of the licensing board to the county.

Just to be clear, there should be no compromise, or second chances. The sins we're talking about are too egregious, and the arrogance is too prevalent. It's hard to imagine the public having faith that superficial reforms could fix a problem that was decades in the creation.

If the Legislature does not act to shut down these anti-consumer tactics in the next few months, you should never again pay attention when lawmakers talk about accountability on any issue.

Maybe you're thinking this sounds too harsh. Maybe it seems like overkill for a small agency.

I don't think so. It's bad enough that we put up with silliness from politicians in the name of ideological purity. This is a problem that exists purely by unfettered authority.

It's nonsense. And it cannot continue.