Romano: The game is over, now let's get another

A city has emerged in the parking lot of a football stadium.

Restaurants and bars. A zip line and a concert stage. Merchandise booths and backyard barbecues. All populated by tens of thousands of Southern-accented college football fans from Alabama and Clemson gathered outside Raymond James Stadium on a Monday afternoon.

Game time for a college football national championship is just hours away.

Except in the cubicles of the 21st floor of a downtown building.

Here, in the Tampa Bay Sports Commission's corner office, they're preparing for an opening kickoff four or five years from now. Six, if need be.

This is how it works when you're in the business of producing memories. One game is never enough. There is always another championship waiting for the red carpet treatment.

And say what you want about Tampa Bay, we know how to throw a party.

"The energy in the entire community is awesome,'' said Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff. "Not to get too melodramatic, but there's something special about the heart, the soul, the warmth, whatever you want to call it, they've got it here.''

We're used to this, of course. We're the Airbnb of cities.

If Craigslist had a Communities-For-Hire category, we'd have the first ad.

Super Bowl? Political convention? Bollywood? Final Four? We've done sand sculptures for them all. You show us an event, and we'll show you a good time.

After Monday night, Tampa Bay can add the college football national championship to its resume. And if he has his way, Tampa Bay Sports Commission executive director Rob Higgins will make it a regular gig.

He's been up since about 5 a.m. Monday, which is quite the feat since he didn't go to sleep Sunday. With a free Usher concert, a media party, sponsor events and a handful of other functions going on, Higgins blew right past Sunday night and didn't get to bed until 3 a.m. Monday.

He's already done TV and radio interviews, had a staff meeting with the College Football Playoff staff, had another quick meeting with his staff, sorted tickets for VIP and celebrities and is back in his sport utility vehicle driving toward the stadium for another TV spot by 8:55 a.m.

On the radio, country singer Rodney Atkins is singing If You're Going Through Hell.

"This isn't hell,'' Higgins says when the song is pointed out to him. "This is amazing.''

The staging of a game of this size takes off-the-charts precision and confidence. You are moving a thousand pieces at once, and planning for a million variables.

During the course of the morning, Higgins' phone never stops ringing. He solves the problems that need to be solved, and lets fate take care of the rest. He doesn't multi-task as much as multi-live. A collection of a dozen empty Coke Zero cans on his desk are one clue to his energy level.

"So many things are out of your control, but it doesn't mean you don't try to control it all,'' he said. "We have contingency plans for our contingency plans.''

At this point, you wonder about his worst nightmare.

"Don't ask,'' he said. "If I actually slept, I would wake up in a cold sweat.''

In the end, this weekend was not merely about the concerts and parties. It was not about expanding media day to include spectators, and then directing them over to the convention center for the College Football Playoff Fan Central experience.

In the end, this is about trust. And relationships. Competition to host these games is continually growing with colder weather cities adding bigger, domed stadiums.

Tampa Bay has already been shut out of a dozen Super Bowls in a row with the National Football League awarding games to new stadiums in Dallas, Indianapolis, New York and San Francisco.

With that in mind, Tampa Bay leaders strive to provide a personal touch. Bells and whistles, yes. But also an attempt to make visitors feel as if they've played a role in the week's events.

When the Sports Commission first set its sights on a college football national championship, it began by explaining its vision with a flash drive that came in the shape of black-rimmed glasses.

Later, they sent old-style Viewfinders to the selection committee members. Eventually they graduated to 3D glasses.

And during Monday night's game, they had virtual reality glasses delivered to the hotel rooms of the committee members with the weekend's experiences imbedded.

The point is not to show off, but to remind committee members of all that Tampa Bay accomplished in the past several days.

By halftime of Monday night's game, they already had billboards around the city thanking fans and by Tuesday morning those billboards were directing people to a website that is already beginning the process of being the first city to host a second CFP championship game.

"You know what I want to hear them say? 'We've got to come back here,' '' Higgins said. "You can get all the compliments you want, and everyone can talk about how wonderful it was, but unless they decide to come back we didn't accomplish our goal.''