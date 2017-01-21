Romano: This parade story could use a little more pride

Just so you know, this is a story with a happy ending.

The trick is figuring out the best way to get there.

Is it a left at compromise, and a right at concession? Or do you keep going straight until you reach capitulation? It's hard to know because everyone involved is a little bit right, and a little bit wrong.

So let's skip to the ending, shall we?

I'm guessing the St. Pete Pride parade will go off as scheduled in late June on the St. Petersburg waterfront, and will be as heavily attended as it ever was in the Grand Central District.

Until then . . . let the name-calling continue.

The folks in the Grand Central District, which has nurtured the parade since its inception, say St. Pete Pride organizers have been ungrateful, secretive and deceptive while plotting a move to the waterfront. The St. Pete Pride folks say the mayor's office has reneged on a pledge to support the route change. The mayor's office says St. Pete Pride officials gave him misleading information.

And the crazy thing is, they may all be right.

Because much of the rhetoric seems to be subterfuge — reasons that are not actual reasons and excuses that are not actual excuses.

Cutting through all the details and noise, St. Pete Pride leaders plan on bidding for the WorldPride celebration in 2021, and I'm guessing they figure a waterfront parade is their only shot. And even if WorldPride never comes, the waterfront route is still the best way to handle the event's growth.

All of which makes perfect sense.

The problem is St. Pete Pride organizers either did not anticipate how unhappy Grand Central businesses and residents were going to be, or they underestimated how much political capital the neighborhood wields.

Parade officials were not as duplicitous as some speakers suggested at Thursday's City Council meeting, but too many Kenwood-area residents got the sense they were being handled instead of heard.

Mayor Rick Kriseman also suggested that he did not get the full story when he met with Pride officials in October to discuss the planned move.

"I was told a lot of things at that time that were not true,'' Kriseman said.

The city is now pointing out that the agreement the mayor sent to organizers in December was not route-specific, although St. Pete Pride board member Susan McGrath said the mayor's office told her there was no issue with the waterfront route.

But now the mayor is planning to withhold $45,000 worth of city services from the parade if it doesn't return to the original route. Kriseman said he made the decision after discovering a staging area in Grand Central would be available when he originally was told it wouldn't. It's probably also fair to assume the mayor was swayed by concerns from some City Council members and constituent complaints in what should be a friendly voting district for him.

So what we have is a disagreement that has needlessly become a showdown.

St. Pete Pride has every right to do whatever it wants with its event. And since the city provides services, such as security, the mayor's office has every right to expect input in the details.

The issue is that both sides seemed to be speaking in code. It was never about security, although that became a large part of the discussion at the council meeting. And it was never about the staging area or higher costs in the Grand Central District.

This was about a nonprofit business trying to outgrow its origins, and handling it clumsily. When residents and businesses began shouting, the mayor's office felt obliged to get involved.

In reality, it should have been solved before it blew up in headlines and social media.

Somewhere, there is a compromise to be had. The Grand Central District has to realize the event has grown too big for its current configuration, and St. Pete Pride has to realize it owes a greater sense of gratitude to its roots. And the mayor's office has to realize that this event is too important to jeopardize its success.

Maybe that means the parade comes back to Grand Central for a final goodbye in 2018. Maybe that means more of the ancillary events are held in the old neighborhood.

The point is a solution exists.

You just have to look past the accusations, the name-calling and the hurt feelings to find it.