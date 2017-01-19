Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
Safety Harbor, Oldsmar drop cable airing of commission meetings

  • Times staff

Thursday, January 19, 2017 10:51am

SAFETY HARBOR/OLDSMAR — Starting March 1, neither city will air live commission meetings on cable television. The change comes after a vote by the Oldsmar City Commission to end the broadcast partnership with Safety Harbor in light of survey information showing low viewership while service costs are on the rise. Oldsmar's meetings will be viewable on the city's upgraded website, myoldsmar.com, and its YouTube channel, youtube.com/CityOfOldsmar. Safety Harbor's meetings will continue to be posted on cityofsafetyharbor.com.

