San Antonio resident seeks mayor's resignation after bar brouhaha

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Timothy Newlon and his wife were in a ruckus with a bartender at Ralph's last month in which Allison Newlon alleged she was injured when the server threw a glass or bottle at her forehead.

A deputy's investigation, however, determined Allison Newlon most likely was hurt when her husband slammed his beer bottle on the counter after bartender Kevin Gilbert refused to serve Mrs. Newlon alcohol because he believed she was intoxicated.

A bouncer had to evict the 45-year-old mayor from the bar and prevented him from trying to re-enter the building several times, according to a Pasco Sheriff's Office report.

No charges were filed. The Dec. 15 fracas came nearly two years to the date of Timothy Newlon's Dec. 18, 2014, arrest on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. A judge adjudicated Newlon guilty after he pleaded no contest in April 2015. The mayor was fined $1,000 and completed one year's probation, which included a prohibition against drinking alcohol or being in a place that served it, according to court records.

The most recent alcohol-related incident at Ralph's, also known as San Ann Liquors, has at least one city resident calling for the mayor's resignation.

"Most of us are concerned for him and his family,'' said Louis Rinaldi, 71. "But we need effective leaders, and it speaks to urgency of leadership. You'd like to think your leaders are there and able to serve you if an urgent matter arises.''

Rinaldi, a retired corporate safety director for Tampa Electric Co,, said he will make his request in person at the City Commission's Jan. 17 meeting. Rinaldi previously criticized what he called City Hall's "deficit of leadership'' at the Dec. 20 commission meeting over the way the city commemorated the Vietnam War during a Veterans Day event. Rinaldi said he was unaware of the incident at Ralph's when he addressed the commission in December.

Newlon declined to comment on the dispute at Ralph's or on the call for his resignation.

According to a Sheriff's Office report, the mayor called off-duty Deputy Michael Merwin and reported that his wife had been struck by a bottle inside the bar on State Road 52. Merwin relayed the information to Deputy Charles Cloversettle, who arrived at the scene just before 9:50 p.m. and found Allison Newlon, 46, sitting on a bench outside the bar. She said Gilbert threw a bottle or glass at her, striking her in the forehead. She also said there had been no prior argument or altercation, but later admitted "there was an argument over Kevin refusing to serve her a drink,'' the report stated.

The deputy described her as "visibly intoxicated'' and unable to provide much information.

Gilbert told the deputy that the mayor's wife and another woman accompanying them yelled obscenities at him when he served water to Allison Newlon. He said he grabbed the water back when he thought she was going to throw it at him. The mayor came over, started to yell at the bartender and slammed his beer bottle on the counter before it went behind the bar and broke on the floor.

Witness Joshua Lambert of Dade City told the deputy that Allison Newlon jerked her head back and covered her face immediately after the mayor slammed down his drink. Lambert said he then saw the cut on Allison Newlon's forehead.

The mayor acknowledged he did not see the bartender throw anything and admitted he slammed his own bottle on the bar. The report described the injury as a quarter-inch bump with a small scratch, and the deputy surmised Allison Newlon was hit with her husband's bottle or a shard of glass. He asked the Newlons to complete written statements, which they did not do, the report stated.

Cloversettle recommended the case, reported as aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, be classified as unfounded.

Timothy Newlon was first elected to the San Antonio City Commission in 2011 and was appointed mayor in 2012. He was re-elected in 2015. Allison Newlon ran unsuccessfully for Pasco property appraiser in 2012.