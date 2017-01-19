Seminole passes moratorium on medical marijuana

SEMINOLE — Council members passed a temporary moratorium on the sale of medical marijuana in the city, following suit with several local governments anticipating the effects of a constitutional amendment that would expand use of the drug.

The ordinance, passed unanimously on first reading, would restrict sales until July, the deadline for legislators to come up with rules to regulate the industry. The amendment, passed with 71 percent of voters' support in the November election, allows doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to people with debilitating conditions, such as HIV/AIDS and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mark Ely, the city's community development director, told council members that he has already written a draft ordinance with guidelines for marijuana dispensaries that includes rules for surrounding distance, hours of operation and security.

"The (legislative) session starts in March and ends in May," he said. "We'll have a good idea coming out of that what legislation will allow us to touch and not touch."

Seminole joins governments including Clearwater and Largo in enacting a moratorium. Pinellas County commissioners are also considering one.