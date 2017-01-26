Smokeless tobacco banned at Tropicana Field, other city venues

Smokeless tobacco will be banned at Tropicana Field and other city venues.

ST. PETERSBURG — The City Council formally approved a ban on smokeless tobacco at Tropicana Field and city parks and recreation centers at its Jan. 19 meeting.

The ban, supported by the Tampa Bay Rays and Major League Baseball, would make St. Petersburg the 13th MLB city to ban smokeless tobacco, not just for players and coaches, but for anyone who attends an organized athletic event in the city.

The ban would be in effect for the coming baseball season. It also applies to public and private golf courses and health clubs. The vote was unanimous, with council member Jim Kennedy absent.

Council chairwoman Darden Rice, who championed the measure, said it sends an important message that smokeless tobacco is a dangerous substance and will help change the culture of baseball and chewing tobacco.