Tampa City Council to discuss creating 'tourism marketing district' for hotels

TAMPA — The City Council today will discuss establishing a $1.50-per-night surcharge on occupied hotel rooms — but only at a select group of hotels that support the fee as a way to pay for more and better marketing of their accommodations.

The idea is coming to the council at its 9 a.m. meeting in the form of a draft ordinance that would create a "tourism marketing district."

When he pitched the idea to the City Council last month, Hillsborough County Hotel and Motel Association executive director Bob Morrison called the district "the next phase in Tampa's evolution as a tourism destination."

California has more than 90 tourism marketing districts, Morrison says. In Florida, he says, the district would the state's first.

The idea is to supplement and expand on initiatives already underway to market the area.

"The beauty about this district is that it's solely funded by self-assessment," Morrison says. "Only the hotels who are members of this district would be the payers of the assessment."

As discussed last month, the assessment would be $1.50 per occupied room per night and would be charged only to those guests who stay at those hotels.

The idea took root after the Tampa Bay Lightning's strong playoff run in 2015. With the team playing rivals from bigger markets like Chicago, Montreal and New York, local hoteliers thought it would have been good to be able to reach out to potential visitors in those markets, maybe with a pitch that said, "You won't like our team, but you'll love our city.' "

The efforts could mean boosting a campaign already launched by Visit Tampa Bay, the county's government-supported tourism agency, or could entail crafting marketing that's specific to its member hotels.

Initially, supporters of the idea are thinking of including 14 downtown and Ybor City hotels in the district. Later, it could be expanded to hotels in areas like West Shore and Brandon.

The benefit would be two-fold, Morrison says. While Hillsborough County is breaking records when it comes to hotel occupancy rates and tourist taxes collected, the area lags behind competing metro areas inside and outside Florida in marketing strength and structure.

Moreover, Morrison said everyone recognizes that a downturn is coming. Hoteliers don't want to wait until it happens to do something proactive, he says.

Council member Charlie Miranda has questioned the relationship between the proposed marketing district and the county's hotel bed tax. The 5 percent tax is collected by hotels, motels, RV parks and other short-term rentals in Hillsborough. The revenue pays for tourism marketing and maintaining sports stadiums and other frequently visited sites. The bed tax also has been seen as a possible revenue source to help pay for a new Tampa Bay Rays baseball stadium.

"The bed tax, in my opinion, being used for a lot of things that's not right," Miranda says.

Supporters have said the new hotel assessment could not be used for construction projects the way the bed tax is. Instead, it will only be used to market Tampa and Hillsborough County 75 miles away or farther.

