Tampa reaches three-year contracts with unions for police, firefighters

Tampa Police Benevolent Association president Vincent Gericitano, right, and Mayor Bob Buckhorn in 2015. The city has reached a three-year contract with the unions for police officers and firefighters. The City Council is scheduled to consider approving those contracts at its 9 a.m. meeting today.

TAMPA — The City Council today is scheduled to consider labor contracts with three years of raises for the city's unions for police and firefighters.

Each contract includes across-the-board raises of 3 percent effective September 2016, 3 percent this coming September and 3.5 percent starting in September 2018.

Each union already has voted to ratify the contracts.

Police officers and sergeants voted 399 to 59 in favor of the contract. (In a separate vote, lieutenants approved it 11 to 4.)

Firefighters voted 375 to 10 to approve the agreement.

"Obviously, both sides start out far apart," Mayor Bob Buckhorn said. "Getting to the final number was challenging, but, I think, rewarding for both sides."

In October, the City Council ratified a three-year agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1464, which represents about 1,700 city blue-collar, clerical and technical employees. That three-year contract included 3 percent raises each year.

Also on the agenda for the council's 9 a.m. meeting are proposed settlements totalling $415,000 for three legal claims against the city. If the council approves, the city will pay:

• $190,000 to the estate of the late Deborah Styles. On May 19, 2016, Tampa Fire Rescue took her to St. Joseph's Hospital. As she was being unloaded from the ambulance, one of the wheels on the stretcher collapsed and she fell off. A memo to the council said she suffered serious injuries that escalated and, coupled with her already existing medical conditions, led to her death.

• $150,000 to Karen Tregaskes, who suffered what city officials say were very serious injuries in the early hours of May 22, 2013 when a fire engine tried to turn around on W Hillsborough Avenue near Dale Mabry Highway and was struck by a car in which she was a passenger.

• $75,000 to Christopher Johnson, who was hurt in a crash on Dec. 19, 2014 with a city solid waste vehicle that was pulling from a parking lot onto Broadway near 44th Street.

