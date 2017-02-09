Tarpon Springs City Hall windows to be auctioned

TARPON SPRINGS — The city hall, the site of the former Tarpon Springs High School, is being renovated, and while the construction and repairs are being done, an online auction for the windows is being held. The windows are not suitable for use, however the city has heard from the community that there is interest in them for use in art or craft projects. The city will offer "how-to" workshops for those requiring assistance. Workshop dates, times and locations and the links to GovDeals will be posted on the city's Procurement Services website, ctsfl.us/procurement.htm. For information, call (727) 942-5615.