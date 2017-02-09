Clear56° FULL FORECASTClear56° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Tarpon Springs City Hall windows to be auctioned

  • Times staff

Thursday, February 9, 2017 12:46pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

TARPON SPRINGS — The city hall, the site of the former Tarpon Springs High School, is being renovated, and while the construction and repairs are being done, an online auction for the windows is being held. The windows are not suitable for use, however the city has heard from the community that there is interest in them for use in art or craft projects. The city will offer "how-to" workshops for those requiring assistance. Workshop dates, times and locations and the links to GovDeals will be posted on the city's Procurement Services website, ctsfl.us/procurement.htm. For information, call (727) 942-5615.

Tarpon Springs City Hall windows to be auctioned 02/09/17 [Last modified: Thursday, February 9, 2017 12:46pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...