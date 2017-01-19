Tarpon Springs hires specialist to force sale of trouble property

Tarpon Springs is looking for a way to force the sale of the Sunbay Motel.

TARPON SPRINGS — City leaders have approved the hiring of an eminent domain attorney at $500 an hour to sue the owners of two adjoining properties near Spring Bayou to pave the way for a park.

Neither owner wants to sell, so commissioners have decided to forcefully take the properties — Sunbay Motel at 57 W Tarpon Ave. and a vacant, resident-owned lot at 61 W Tarpon Ave. — by using eminent domain, or a government's right to seize private property for public use.

Tarpon Springs police have spent years cracking down on crime in the area, the worst of which has stemmed from the Sunbay Motel. Many of its neighbors have asked the commission to step in to shut down the business, but state law says "taking property to eliminate nuisance, slum or blight conditions (is) prohibited."

But commissioners in favor of the park plans say the project would still fit the standard for eminent domain because it meets the threshold for public use.

Critics disagree and have spoken out against the city's willingness to take property from its residents. Others say a park will only make the crime worse, giving criminals a place to sleep, loiter and contribute to the drug problems there.