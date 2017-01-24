Temple Terrace residents give voice to redevelopment efforts

TEMPLE TERRACE — The week of Jan. 16 presented a perfect opportunity for folks concerned about the state of the city's seemingly stagnant downtown redevelopment effort to weigh in with thoughts of their own.

A Temple Terrace Community Redevelopment Agency meeting, followed by a Temple Terrace City Council meeting took place on Jan. 17. Two days later the city hosted a town hall meeting – all three of which were open to the public and welcomed residents' input.

The city has spent years trying to transform a 22-acre stretch of property east of 56th Street and south of Bullard Parkway into a pedestrian-friendly environment consisting of a combination of offices, retail shops, residences and restaurants.

In the meantime three developers have come and gone, leaving many in the community to wonder about the future of the property being that little has been accomplished since 2013 when the city parted ways with Vlass Temple Terrace, the project's last developer.

Complicating the issue is the city's mounting debt. It is still on the hook for a $23.5 million loan used to purchase 29 acres of land in the downtown quadrant, and it was obligated to pay Vlass $1.6 million to buy back the land it gave to the developer as part of the agreement.

In addition, beginning next year lenders may require the city to start paying down the loan's principal in addition to interest-only costs as is currently required. That amount could be in excess of $1 million per year.

Hence, city officials feel a sense of urgency to get the project rolling again.

But unlike the charrettes of years past in which residents proposed what Temple Terrace City Councilman Frank Chillura described as "pie-in-the-sky" visions of wants for the area, today's ideas for the downtown's redevelopment need to be realistic, city officials say.

"Redevelopment is about survival of the city itself," said Philip Levy, a Temple Terrace resident and originator of the Re-Imagine Temple Terrace Facebook page, who spoke out at the Jan. 17 city council meeting.

With that thought in mind council members voted in favor of hiring a real estate broker to market the property, which according to city manager Charles Stephenson, is being platted and appraised in advance of a marketing effort and the issuance of RFPs to potential bidders in the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

Stephenson also mentioned that convenience stores/gas stations Wawa and RaceTrac, and Dollar General have already expressed an interest in locating their businesses at the site.

Carl Avari-Cooper, a resident of the town of about 25,000 people, said far too much time and money has been spent on the redevelopment issue and it's time to go in a different direction.

"While we'd love to see this whole idea of a magical place we all had visions of, we should look at a more viable action plan," he said.

James Steward, who lived in Seminole Heights prior to moving with his young family to Temple Terrace, said while he likes the idea of a mixed-use, high density development, he is against bringing in "big box" stores.

"I'm convinced that's what my generation of millennials are looking for," he said.

Temple Terrace resident Kimberly DeFusco, a Generation Xer, favors keeping an open mind about what types of business are appropriate for the area, except for gas stations, which she deems as environmentally harmful.

"I also think selling out to the highest bidder is not a wise decision," she told council members.

Councilwoman Cheri Donohue shouted out "do the math" as she pitched the idea of bringing apartments to the southern edge of the complex, a prospect that was snubbed by many area residents when proposed by Vlass, but that today would help bring crucial tax benefits to the city.

"I think it's time we do things differently than we had in the past and at this point nothing should be taken off the table," said Councilman David Pogorilich, who requested weekly reports from the city's redevelopment director Marty Hudson on the progress being made.

David Long, a longtime Temple Terrace business owner and resident of the city, stood up before a gathering of about 150 town hall meeting attendees to say he doesn't like vibes he's getting from city council members about the project.

"I'm hearing what sounds like a quick fix to take some of the burden off the city's debt level, but what's been talked about is not acceptable," he said.

City Councilman Frank Chillura assured the group that city officials are working hard to re-start the redevelopment effort and steer it in the right direction.

"We have to turn this thing around and we need to pick viable options for the redevelopment," he said.

