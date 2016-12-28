Treasure Island looks at possible new uses for its money losing golf course

TREASURE ISLAND — With a little help from the University of South Florida, the city is hoping to breathe new life into its 40-year-old, nine-hole golf course.

Some ideas by architecture students might help the city repurpose the waterfront course into a splash park or dog park or a place that offers more boat docks.

"There are a whole host of possibilities," city manager Reid Silverboard said. "This could be a class project at USF. We are seeing if they are interested in doing that."

The city has done something similar before with a USF economics class when it was making changes in how building development in the city could be encouraged.

"They are independent and objective and inexpensive," Silverboard said of the university. "This could be a good practical exercise for landscape architect students."

The city's Treasure Bay golf course has seen declining revenue in recent years. A private company leased and operated the course until the 1990s when the city took it over.

While the clay and asphalt tennis courts at the city's 17-acre Treasure Bay complex see a lot of use, Silverboard said golf isn't nearly as popular. The course requires lots of maintenance and is in need of thousands of dollars worth of improvements, he said.

The sea wall that surrounds the course is deteriorating and needs to be replaced, along with the irrigation system.

"I'm not sure the amount of play on the course warrants it," Silverboard said.

The city lost its golf pro a year ago and recently hired one for the winter season.

Golf generates an annual gross revenue of about $107,000, but the cost to maintain the course is much more, he said.

If the course were repurposed for a use that didn't generate revenue, such as a park, the city would lose a revenue stream but the cost of upkeep would be much less, Silverboard said.

Still, other revenue generators such as batting cages or a driving range might be considered, he said. "Whatever we do, it needs to fit in with the surrounding area, which is residential."

Mayor Robert Minning agrees that the city needs to consider something to revitalize the golf facility.

"Whether we do anything or not, I think we at least have to have the conversation," he said. "We need to evaluate our options because currently it's a money- losing venture."