Treasure Island puts together wish list for Penny for Pinellas

TREASURE ISLAND — With about $8.8 million in needed capital improvement projects, city officials have come up with a wish list they hope can be funded if voters approve a 10-year extension of the local Penny for Pinellas sales tax.

In November 2017, Pinellas County voters will be asked to approve another round of the optional extra 1 percent sales tax to pay for county and municipal projects such as street paving, new police and fire vehicles and park improvements.

If approved, Treasure Island's revenue portion is expected to be around $6.8 million, city finance director Amy Davis said.

"It's a main capital funding source for citywide projects that don't have a dedicated funding source," she said.

It's estimated that about a third of the revenue from the extra penny sales tax comes from tourist dollars, Davis added.

With more projects than money to pay for them, city officials have come up with a list they will send to the county to outline how the money will be spent.

At the top of the list is $3 million for street repaving, which will also receive about $100,000 a year from city gas taxes. Second is $1.3 million for sea wall maintenance and replacement.

Other items on the list include $700,000 for public safety equipment replacement, $500,000 for park improvements, $500,000 for city facilities, $400,000 for neighborhood plan improvements, and $400,000 to replace parking pay stations and expand metered parking.

In the past, Penny for Pinellas money was used to rehabilitate the Sunset Beach pavilion, buy police vehicles, improve the city's community center and boat ramps as well as build dune walkovers and pedestrian crosswalks.

"This is an important funding source for the whole county," Davis said. "It funds capital improvement projects without relying heavily on property taxes."

Four other projects city officials have talked about doing but which don't have any funding source yet include replacing the city's drawbridge and causeway improvements, building a city parking garage and replacing City Hall.

Officials are now considering reinstating a causeway toll to help pay for bridge improvements.

Revenue projections from the extra sales cent can sometimes miss the mark, Davis said, as they did in the late 2000s when the country faced a recession.

If voters turn down the sales tax extension, Davis said the city would have no choice but to use the city's general fund for capital investments and would likely need a property tax increase.

"A lot of cities would be in trouble if voters turn down the extension," Davis said. "We'd be in a world of hurt."