Treasure Island sign art contest to promote keeping the beach clean

TREASURE ISLAND — The city is looking for original artwork to help create new beach information signs. The city will be holding a Beach Sign Art Contest open to everyone ages 10 and up. Artwork will be judged by a panel of judges to select finalists in five categories. Finalists will have their art work featured on one of the city's new beach information signs. The goal of the program is to have original art work beach signs to promote keeping beaches and water clean. Each entry must be on a single sheet of 8.5-inch by 11-inch paper, landscape. On the back of each entry, label with name, address, telephone number and email address. Send a description of no more than 75 words. Send art and completed entry form to Treasure Island City Hall, 120 108th Ave., Treasure Island, FL 33706, by March 31. For information, contact adavis@mytreasureisland.org.