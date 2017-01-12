Treasure Island, St. Petersburg join forces on causeway plan

TREASURE ISLAND — The city is seeking state funding for a joint project with the city of St. Petersburg to restructure the east end of the Treasure Island causeway.

Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of asking state Rep. Kathleen Peters, R-South Pasadena, to sponsor a bill that would give the city $1.5 million to resurface the road and make drainage improvements on the causeway along with pushing the roadway to the south to accommodate a 10-foot pedestrian/bike path on the north side.

Treasure Island's goal is for the city of St. Petersburg to take over responsibility for the eastern causeway, which lies within its city limits.

"The pedestrian/bike path would be much safer than what is out there now and would provide direct access to the Pinellas Trail, downtown and the beaches," said City Manager Reid Silverboard.

Because Treasure Island is working alongside the city of St. Petersburg, Silverboard thinks the effort has a better chance of receiving funding.

"We think us going together shows we are working together and that there will be cost savings to the taxpayers by not having two contractors, separate bidding and being done by one entity," he said.

St. Petersburg would design and manage the project, Silverboard said.

Phase one of St. Petersburg's portion of the project has already been funded through a state transportation grant for $1.1 million. The second phase — $680,000 — is unfunded but the city hopes to get transportation dollars by 2019.

By having St. Petersburg take over the eastern causeway, Treasure Island officials think there will be no objections to their plans to reinstitute tolling on the causeway.

Residents of Causeway Isles and Yacht Club Estates had objected, saying that they would be forced to pay a toll to go to and from their homes.

The city is also spending $135,000 a year in maintenance for that portion of the causeway, which doesn't include capital expenses like road and drainage improvements, Silverboard said.

"This is a more gentle approach that satisfies the needs of St. Petersburg and gets us out of future maintenance costs," Mayor Robert Minning said.

Commissioners appear headed toward re-establishing a causeway toll. They have agreed to spend $35,000 to get a binding legal opinion from a Tallahassee law firm on whether reinstituting a toll removed years ago would face any restrictions.

Some years ago, the city got a $50 million federal grant to replace the drawbridge. In exchange for his help, commissioners promised the late U.S. Rep. C.W. "Bill" Young to remove the toll.

City attorney Jennifer Cowan said getting the opinion "does not indemnify the city against a lawsuit" but Commissioner Larry Lunn pushed for the expenditure.

"I want to be able to stand behind the attorney's opinion and say to people we did the best job we could," he said.