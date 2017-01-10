Wall Springs tower remains closed, pending accessibility fix

PALM HARBOR — More than three years after the original observation tower at Wall Springs Park burned down, the new 35-foot tower remains closed.

"Due to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements, it can't reopen until a ramp is built," said Julian Hills, the county's public information specialist. Newer building codes require that public structures be ADA-accessible to all floor levels of a tower.

But a bird's-eye view of Boggy Bayou should be possible by this fall.

The County Commission last month unanimously approved a bid by David Nelson Construction Co. of Palm Harbor to construct an adjoining three-story wheelchair ramp that will allow accessibility to the upper two levels of the observation tower, currently reachable only by stairs.

The bid amount for the ramp is just over $1.2 million. Money for the ramp's construction will come from Penny for Pinellas funds, a countywide one percent sales tax that pays for infrastructure needs.

The original wooden tower was destroyed by a suspicious fire the morning of Sept. 11, 2013.

In 2015, a replica was built using insurance claim funds. The county chipped in an additional $6,900 to fireproof the new structure.

Spencer Curtis, north county operations manager, said progress of the ramp has been slowed by funding and permitting issues.

Construction on the ramp is expected to begin in late spring, he said.

Wall Springs Park, at 3725 DeSoto Blvd. in Palm Harbor, derives its name after the Charles F. Wall family, which purchased the area in 1884. A natural spring, once used as a spa and for bathing, is the centerpiece of the park.

In addition to the observation tower that provides sweeping views of Boggy Bayou, St. Joseph Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, the 210-acre park features a barrier-free playground, boardwalks, nature trails, educational displays, picnic shelters and grills.

A 157-acre expansion of the park is slated to begin the winter of 2017 and should take about a year to complete. The Wall Springs Park McMullen property addition will include an elevated observation tower, picnic shelter pavilion, restrooms, paved and unpaved nature trails.

