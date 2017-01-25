Zephyrhills council finalizes plans for new City Hall

ZEPHYRHILLS — The City Council received its first look at two possible plans for a new City Hall and opted to go with a more expensive, larger building, with an eye toward accommodating future growth.

During its meeting Monday night, the council voted unanimously to authorize city staffers to move forward with a 19,615-square-foot building at a projected cost of nearly $6.2 million, as opposed to a secondary proposal to build an 18,170-square-foot facility at a cost of almost $5.9 million.

The two plans are similar in design, consisting of a two-story building with new council chambers, office and storage space, rest rooms, a lobby, stairways, an elevator and a courtyard. The extra space in the more expensive plan will allow for future growth, as the building has a projected lifespan of 50 years, architects told the council.

Across the council, there was agreement that growth is coming and a bigger building to accommodate services is needed. The current City Hall, which dates back to the 1950s, has 13,497 square feet.

"Zephyrhills is not growing, we're exploding," said council Vice President Alan Knight. "I think it behooves us to consider the larger building."

The council resolved another question, expressing support for the staff's recommendation that the current facility, at 5335 8th St., be torn down prior to construction of the new City Hall on the same site.

There had been previous discussions about keeping the existing City Hall open during construction of the new facility adjacent to it, but space restrictions and concerns over safety nixed that idea. The next step will be to determine temporary quarters for city business during construction, which is expected to begin this summer and take a year. Options include using extra space in the city police and fire stations.

Plans are for the new City Hall to be similar architecturally to the adjacent Zephyrhills Library, which the city opened two years ago. Council members expressed excitement over plans to include a courtyard that would provide a walkable link between the two buildings, with agreement that the space should feature a fountain.

"We need to do it first class," said City Council member Lance Smith.