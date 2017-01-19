Altman: Military museum in Largo still hoping for last-minute rescue

The Armed Forces History Museum, opened in 2008, is scheduled to close for good Jan. 29 unless a last-minute rescuer emerges. The museum has been running in the red since it opened in 2008 but was financially supported by it's founder, John J. Piazza, Sr. who died recently. [JIM DAMASKE | Times]

On Jan. 29, unless someone comes charging to the rescue like Patton's Third Army relieving the besieged troops at Bastogne, the Armed Forces History Museumin Largo will raise the white flag and close its doors for good.

The eight-year-old museum was opened by John Piazza Sr. as non-profit to house his extensive collection of military memorabilia. It was attracting about 25,000 visitors a year, including school groups, and served as the backdrop for several military-related news conferences. The museum was operating in the red the whole time.

After Piazza died in October, the decision was made shut it down. While there are no immediate plans to move the tanks, artillery pieces, uniforms and dioramas, or even the MiG-21 Soviet jet fighter on display in the parking lot, keeping it open was a losing battle.

The hard-to-find location, in an industrial park set off from Ulmerton Road at 2050 34th Way N didn't help matters, said Cindy Dion, the museum's assistant executive director.

So the museum will close.

For now, the plan is to sit tight, like the troops at Bastogne, and hope for a rescue.

Dion acknowledges it's a long shot.

The Piazza family has met with officials from Largo and St. Petersburg, Dion said.

"Unfortunately, there isn't anything Largo can do," she said. "St. Pete would like to see if there is a building or piece of land the museum could have, which would enable us to move to a much better location."

That would solve part of the problem, Dion said.

"We would need to find funding for the land/building as well as find funding to build the museum," she said.

That means money. Lots of it. So the Piazza family is "also looking for either an individual or organization with deep pockets who may be able to handle the expenses associated with everything."

Dion said it would cost about $5 million for a new location, construction and moving all the items, which includes a uniform once worn by Iraqi strongman Saddam Hussein.

The family, Dion said, will take a few months before deciding what to do next. Meantime, she said, she hopes the museum's future remains top of mind.

"People can help by talking to others and letting them know the value of the museum and how it serves the community," she said. "The more it's discussed, the more it may reach the proper individual or organization who can help us financially."

So far, however, no financial General Patton has come to the rescue.

"I have received numerous inquiries from the general public who are willing to help and raise money," Dion said, "however, it wouldn't add up to the huge cost."

More information on the museum is at armedforcesmuseum.com

Since publication of my last column, the Department of Defense announced the death of two soldiers in the U.S. Central Command region.

Spc. John P. Rodriguez, of Hemet, Calif., died Jan.12, in the CentCom area of responsibility in a non-combat related incident. The incident is under investigation.

Rodriguez was assigned to 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss,Texas.

Spc. Isiah L. Booker, of Cibolo, Texas, died Jan. 7, in Jordan, in a non-combat related incident. The incident is under investigation.

Booker was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

There have been 2,347 U.S. troop deaths in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan; 32 U.S. troop deaths and one civilian Department of Defense employee death in support of the follow-up, Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan; 28 troop deaths and one civilian death in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the fight against the Islamic State; and one troop death in support of Operation Odyssey Lightning, the fight against Islamic State in Libya.

