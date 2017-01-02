Replicas of 14 historic Marine uniforms headed to MacDill

Few people know as much about the uniform of the U.S. Marine Corps as retired Gunnery Sgt. Tom Williams.

Williams studies history for a nonprofit educational group he helped create to support the corps, and in the next few months he'll be delivering a tangible lesson to MacDill Air Force Base: replicas of Marine uniforms dating to the service's founding at Philadelphia's Tun Tavern on Nov. 10, 1775.

With an encyclopedic knowledge of the Marines, Williams could while away his drive from Virginia to Tampa describing everywhere they have fought, everything they have worn and the significance of each item.

The 14 uniforms are headed for Marine Corps Forces Central Command, or MarCent — a subcommand of MacDill-based U.S. Central Command. In November, MarCent signed a $47,000 purchase agreement with the United States Marine Corps Historical Co., the Virginia-based nonprofit organization run by Williams.

The purchase contract was not put out to bid, MacDill purchasing officials said, because they determined the historical company is the only one able to fulfill the contract.

About 200 Marines work with MarCent at MacDill, about 6,000 in the 20 nations of the entire CentCom region. MarCent serves as a conduit between the commandant of the Marine Corps and Centcom, which controls what they do in the region.

"We purchased the uniforms for our Marine Corps birthday pageant," said Maj. Brad Avots, a MarCent spokesman, "which shows the history from when we started to now."

A few weeks after retiring from the corps in 1994, after 24 years as an aviation crash firefighter, Williams was drawn back by the lure of the service's deep tradition — an attraction born of memories from his youth about a Civil War battlefield near his Maryland home.

"I was always interested in history. I was born and raised near the Monocacy National Battlefield and kind of carried that passion with me."

Originally, he planned to instruct firefighters after his retirement, but he found himself "in the right place at the right time" and instead went to work full time for the United States Marine Corps Historical Co. He had helped create the nonprofit in 1990.

Using "living history" educational techniques developed by the National Park Service, the company's mission is to "take history from behind glass and put a human face on it," according to its website.

"We are a very small, intimately run company," said Williams, whose staff includes a 19th century historical clothing specialist and two part-timers.

When it started, the company mainly researched Corps history and helped outfit active duty troops who donned the uniforms for ceremonies and living history demonstrations.

Now, Marine bases and commands like MarCent want their own sets of uniforms, so in 2006 the company began supplying them.

"The uniforms reinforce the human element — that this generation of Marines stands on the shoulders of those who came before us," Williams said.

Williams' staff researches uniforms and the kit that goes with them — weapons, ammunition pouches and other essentials — then designs the replicas and hires companies to manufacture them.

Because the originals are fragile and scarce, only replicas are used for ceremonial purposes. Williams estimated his organization sells about 30 a year to Marine units across the United States, as well as in Korea and Japan.

The replicas bought by MarCent range in price from $4,875 for a War of 1812 dress uniform to $1,675 for a women's World War II summer uniform.

Why the price difference?

"There is so little to the women's uniform," Williams said. "A skirt and a blouse. But even the purse has to be custom made."

Among the other replicas Williams will deliver are the American Revolution Marine regulation dress; the Mexican War fatigue dress; the World War II herringbone tweed uniform; and the so-called Banana War field uniform, worn when Marines were called in to protect U.S. interests in Central and South America after the Spanish-American War. The collection ends with a replica from the 1991 Operation Desert Storm.

A uniform has as many as 70 variables and can require a number of companies to manufacture.

Williams said the work his company does for the Marines is unique in the military.

The Air Force has no historic replica uniform program like the one he runs, said Brooke Brzozowske, an Air Force spokeswoman. Neither does the Navy, said Lt. j.g. Chloe Morgan, a spokeswoman, though sailors aboard the USS Constitution — the oldest commissioned vessel, docked in Boston — do wear historical uniforms.

Officials from the Army did not respond to an inquiry last week.

