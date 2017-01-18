Marine, 19, from Naples killed during California training exercise

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — The Marine Corps says the Marine killed during a live-fire training exercise at a California desert base was a 19-year-old from southwest Florida.

The military branch said in a statement Wednesday that Lance Cpl. Austin J. Ruiz of Naples served as a combat engineer with the III Marine Expeditionary Force based in Okinawa, Japan.

Ruiz was killed Friday during training that involved firearms in preparation for a larger exercise at Twentynine Palms Marine Corps base in Southern California. A second Marine was flown to a Palm Springs hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Ruiz was assigned to the 3rd Marine Division and based in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.

Officials are investigating and released no additional details.