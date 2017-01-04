Obama calls serving as commander in chief a 'privilege'

President Barack Obama pauses while meeting to Combatant Commanders and Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. [Associated Press]

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama says there has been "no greater privilege and no greater honor" than serving as commander in chief.

Obama is thanking a group of troops gathered Wednesday at the Armed Forces Full Honor Review farewell ceremony for their commitment to "a life of service and sacrifice."

He is hailing U.S. forces as "the greatest military" in the world.

He says he promised not to send troops into harm's way "unless absolutely necessary," and to provide them with the support and equipment needed to "get the job done."

Obama and Defense Secretary Ash Carter are addressing troops from the various branches of the military at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia as part of the farewell ceremony.