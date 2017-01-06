Tampa intelligence experts see danger in rift between Trump, spy agencies

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper prepares to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday about cyber threats to the United States. [Getty images]

People in the Tampa area who used to spy for a living say they are troubled by tensions between the intelligence community and President-elect Donald Trump over allegations of Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

While they don't agree on who is to blame for the division, those contacted by the Tampa Bay Times say they fear it will erode mutual confidence and cooperation and present a potential danger to national security.

"I am frankly very disturbed by it," said Mike Pheneger, a retired Army colonel from Tampa who served as the first director of intelligence for U.S. Special Operations Command, and as deputy director of intelligence for U.S. Central Command before that. Both commands are based at MacDill Air Force Base.

Their sentiments come as leaders of the Office of National Intelligence and the National Security Agency doubled down at a Senate hearing on Thursday morning on their contention that Russia tried to interfere with the recent election — one of the most contentious in U.S. history.

Trump has pushed back on that, intimating via Twitter that intelligence leaders delayed his briefing on the matter.

"The 'Intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking' was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case," Trump tweeted on Tuesday. "Very strange!"

The growing schism worries intelligence veterans.

"This is a dangerous way to go," Pheneger said.

The Trump administration, like all others, "will have to rely on the intelligence community as a basis for doing something important and dangerous," said Pheneger. "They need to be able to justify their actions and have the community's support. And if they can't go to the intelligence community, or the community's reputation for veracity is so far undermined, it is going to make trouble for them down the line."

Gary Berntsen of Tampa, a former CIA operations officer who led the first teams of CIA operatives into Afghanistan in 2001, agreed that the intelligence community has been harmed in the dustup. But he blames President Barack Obama and CIA Director John Brennan for playing politics with intelligence.

The two "have dragged CIA into a narrative that seeks to de-legitimize the President Elect," Berntsen said in an email. "In the end the Agency loses credibility with incoming administration."

But Lora Griffith, a former CIA operations officer with experience in the Middle East who once worked with Berntsen, lays the blame on Trump for publicly disputing what intelligence officials have told him.

"I think it is concerning because it seems like Trump is in his own universe and he writes his own facts," said Griffith, who lives in Tampa. "He believes what he wants to believe and discounts what he doesn't want to believe."

On Thursday, both James Clapper, director of the national intelligence, and National Secuirty Agency Director Michael Rogers reiterated their belief that the Russians tried to influence the election through hacking, disinformation operations and propaganda.

While declining to offer details beyond information recently released by the White House, they repeated that the entire U.S. intelligence system — 17 agencies including the CIA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency — concurs.

That unanimity should dispel any doubts expressed by Trump, Griffith said.

"The intelligence community is not going to put out something they haven't substantiated," she said.

Caesar Civitella of St. Petersburg, who spent 19 years as an operations officer with the CIA, agreed.

"When you get all the agencies saying the same thing, it is pretty hard to fight them," Civitella said.

Griffith and Pheneger said the closest precedent they can recall to today's tension was the run-up to the Iraq War, when intelligence purporting to show Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction was manipulated.

The issue of intelligence manipulation has hit home at MacDill Air Force Base, home of CentCom,.

In August, a Republican congressional task force issued a scathing report claiming CentCom, which oversees U.S. military efforts in the Middle East and South and Central Asia, "cooked the books" to present an overly optimistic picture of the fight against Islamic State.

The Department of Defense Office of Inspector General is investigating the matter, interviewing more than 150 people and reviewing millions of documents so far.

Contact Howard Altman at haltman@tampabay.com or (813) 225-3112. Follow @haltman.