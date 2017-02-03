Tampa man helps keep African students in class to further U.S. objectives

Tampa art gallery owner Rob Rowen is helping supply much-needed replacement tents to a village in the African nation of Djibouti after strong winds blew them down. Rowen says it’s in the interest of the United States to help moderate Muslim nations.

Bombs and bullets aren't the only means of U.S. power projection.

Ask Tampa art gallery owner Rob Rowen.

Rowen, 63, is bringing tents for schools to a small village in the African nation of Djibouti. The mission, he said, is education. But its by-product is building relations in the only African nation hosting a major U.S. military base at a time when the Chinese are making inroads on the continent.

Djibouti is home to Camp Lemonnier, a U.S. Navy expeditionary base and headquarters of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.

It is a small, barren, desperately poor country surrounded by failed nation states in the Horn of Africa. And it's home to an expanding Chinese military base.

To Rowen, whose Global Action Coalition non-profit has helped places like Nepal, lending a hand to Djibouti makes sense on many levels.

"This is a moderate Muslim nation," he said. "We need to show the world that we are not anti-Muslim. Also, the best way to combat terrorist recruitment is to give people hope for their children and a belief that things will get better. Everyone wants the same three things. A better life for their children, peace, and a chance to support their families."

Rowen is a busy man.

Just read his online biography.

He started the Tampa Bay Business Committee for the Arts in 1990 and the Kaleidoscope Festival in 2003. He has also served as president or board chairman with many other community organizations, such as the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the Interbay Peninsula Partnership, and the Tampa Bay Children's Chorus.

But driving this part of his life story is his work as chairman of the Military Affairs Committee of the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce and as a community supporter with the multi-national coalition forces stationed at U.S. Central Command in Tampa.

His international work started in Bangladesh with Buddhist monk Bhante Wimala, building houses and places of worship at the request of Col. Ataul Hasan, who was serving at CentCom. This led to discussions with Nepal officers Col. Bharat Gurung and Prem Pun and an introduction to Hemu Adhikari and the founding of Global Action Coalition.

Rowen's organization has been working in Nepal for eight years, feeding nearly 2,000 school children daily and providing books, school supplies, backpacks and sweaters.

Rowen said he first traveled to Djibouti in 2015, along with Col. Mohamed Farah, that nation's former representative to CentCom. The mission was to scout out a site for a solar powered water pump.

During his travels, he found that not only was Djibouti poor and arid, but also geographically important to U.S. interests.

"It is a land of strategic importance as it shares borders with Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia and is 20 miles across the strait from Yemen," he said.

Aside from working to help provide water, Rowen found another challenge — a small village where children weren't attending school because unrelenting winds had blown down a tent supplied by UNICEF years ago.

Working his channels, Rowen found a "CentCom general with a big heart" who directed him to Alaska Structures, a company that donated six tents worth about $500,000 to the cause. American President Lines is paying for the shipping of the tents.

All that's needed now is technicians to install electric and lighting systems. Rowen is seeking $6,000 to fly the technicians to the village. More information is at www.globalactioncoalition.org.

"Here you have these people who are moderate Muslims who have nothing," Rowen said. "They are a great target for extremists. One way we are trying to help is to make children's lives better."

The Department of Defense announced the death of a U.S. Navy sailor who was supporting U.S. Central Command operations.

Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, of Peoria, Illinois, died Jan. 28 in the Arabian Peninsula of Yemen, of wounds he received in a raid against al-Qaida. He was widely reported to be a member of DEVGRU, also known as SEAL Team 6.

There have been 2,347 U.S. troop deaths in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan; 32 U.S. troop deaths and one civilian Department of Defense employee death in support of the follow-up, Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan; 28 troop deaths and one civilian death in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the fight against the Islamic State; and one troop death in support of Operation Odyssey Lightning, the fight against Islamic State in Libya.

